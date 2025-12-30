Tripura Govt Sanctions ₹5 Lakh Ex Gratia For Family Of 24-Year-Old Student Angel Chakma Killed In Dehradun | IANS

Agartala: The Tripura government has sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the state’s student Angel Chakma, who was brutally assaulted in Dehradun and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on December 26, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Monday.

Chief Minister Saha, for the second time, spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami over the killing of the 24-year-old Tripura student in Dehradun and discussed steps to ensure strict action against those responsible.

Tripura CM Manik Saha's Statement

The Chief Minister said in a post on his X handle: “Spoke with Hon’ble Chief Minister Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji this evening regarding the case of late Anjel Chakma. He has reassured that all those involved in the incident will be brought to justice and that the law will take its due course. In this hour of grief, we stand firmly with the bereaved family.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“On behalf of the government of Tripura, it has been decided to provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family,” said Saha, who also holds the home portfolio.

Tripura Chief Minister on Saturday also spoke with his Uttarakhand counterpart, Dhami, regarding the incident. Dhami then informed Saha that five accused have been arrested and placed in judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.

According to officials and family members, the final-year MBA student of a university in Uttarakhand and son of a Border Security Force (BSF) constable succumbed to his injuries on December 26 at a hospital in Dehradun.

The student, belonging to the Chakma tribal community, was grievously injured after being attacked by a group of miscreants on December 9, who allegedly made racial slurs.

The heinous incident sparked huge outcry in the entire Northeastern region with Leader of the Opposition (LoP), in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha and MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi, along with the Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma and many organisations, on Monday condemned the assault, describing it as a “horrific hate crime” and demanding strict punishment for the culprits.

BJP’s ally, Tipra Motha Party supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Tripura Pradesh Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha, National People’s Party headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma, the All India Chakma Students’ Union (AICSU), Manipuri Students’ Federation, Tripura’s Tribal Student Union and several other organisations also strongly condemned the killing and demanded punishments to the perpetrators.

Various youth and students’ organisations on Sunday organised a candlelight march in Agartala to protest the brutal assault and subsequent death of Angel Chakma in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun.

The mortal remains of Angel Chakma reached Agartala on Saturday, and his last rites were performed at his ancestral home in Machamara village of Unokoti district on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)