 Tripura Student Murder Case: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Speaks To Anjel Chakma's Father, Assures Justice
A Tripura student, Angel Chakma, was fatally attacked in Dehradun in a racially charged assault. Following an argument, Angel was assaulted with knives and brass knuckles, leading to his death. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief, assured strict action, and five accused have been arrested while one remains fugitive in Nepal.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | ANI

Dehradun: Amid growing outrage over the killing of a Tripura student in Dehradun in what the family has described as a racist attack, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday spoke to the victim's father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, expressed deep grief over the incident and assured him of strict action against all those involved.

About The Case

The victim, 24-year-old Angel Chakma, a resident of Unakoti district in Tripura, had an argument along with his younger brother Michael with Suraj Khawas (22), a resident of Manipur currently living in Dehradun, and five of his friends at Selakui market on December 9.

The accused allegedly attacked Angel with knives and brass knuckles, following which he was rushed to the hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

Angel's father, Tarun Chakma, who is currently posted in Manipur with the Border Security Force (BSF), alleged that "racial slurs" were hurled at his son during the assault.

According to him, the attackers called Angel "Chinese" before attacking him.

Expressing sorrow over the killing, Chief Minister Dhami said that five accused have already been arrested in connection with the case. He added that another accused is suspected to have fled to Nepal, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

A reward has also been announced for information leading to his arrest.

The Chief Minister told Tarun Chakma that he is personally saddened by the incident and understands the pain and grief of the family.

He assured him that the Uttarakhand government will ensure the culprits are given strict punishment, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office.

CM Dhami said Uttarakhand has never witnessed such an atmosphere before, as students from across the country and even from abroad come to the state to pursue education.

He said the incident was painful for everyone and added that the government would take stringent action in such cases.

Dhami also said that he has spoken to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the incident.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government stands firmly with the victim's family and said he would remain in touch with the Tripura Chief Minister to ensure all possible assistance is extended. He added that the Uttarakhand government would also provide every possible help to the family.

Meanwhile, police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the lone absconding accused, a resident of Nepal, and said a team has been sent to the neighbouring country. Five others, including two juveniles, have already been apprehended.

According to Tarun Chakma, the attackers used other racial slurs for Angel.

Police said that five of the six people allegedly involved in the December 9 incident have been arrested, while Yagyaraj Awasthi, a resident of Nepal's Kanchanpur district, remains at large.

According to the police, based on the complaint filed by Michael Chakma on December 12, a case was registered under sections 115(2), 118 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing bodily harm and criminal intimidation, and an investigation was initiated.

Later, based on Angel's medical report, Section 109 of the BNS, relating to attempt to murder, was added to the case, and five accused were arrested the same day, including two minors.

Following Angel's death, police said sections 103(1), relating to murder, and 3(5), relating to joint liability, of the BNS were added to the charges.

Apart from Suraj Khawas, the arrested accused have been identified as Avinash Negi (25) and Sumit (25).

Angel Chakma was a final-year MBA student at a university in Dehradun.

