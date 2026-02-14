SIO Submits Pre-Budget Push For 20% Education Spend, Central University, And Urdu-Medium Revival

As the state government's financial budget 2026-2027, the student islamic organisation of India (SIO) submitted recommendations to push for socio-economic inclusion in education. | X @sioindia

Mumbai: As the state government's financial budget 2026-2027, the student islamic organisation of India (SIO) submitted recommendations to push for socio-economic inclusion in education.

20% Allocation for Education

In the letter, the SIO urged for a budgetary allocation of 20 percent to education with a focus on the urdu-medium schools, establishment of a Central University in the state, and financial support for students.

A delegate of student submitted the letter to ministry of higher and technical education and ministry of school education. Meanwhile, the delegates continue to meet MLA's for a discussion on their demands.

Data Shows Muslims Lag Behind SC/ST in Key Development Indicators

"Despite Maharashtra's rapid economic expansion, the report highlights a persistent pattern of exclusion for the Muslim community. Citing decades of data from the Sachar commitee, Kundu committee, and Mehmood-ur-Rehman Committee, SIO notes that Muslims often lag behind Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) on key human development indicators, particularly in urban and backward districts," said Uzair Ahmed Rangrez, President, SIO South Maharashtra.

As stated in the letter, " The report reveals a stark disparity in student retention: only 10 out of every 100 students in Urdu-medium schools reach the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) level, compared to 27 in Marathi-medium schools." To make a course correction the organisation urged for infrastructure upgrades, recruitment of teachers to follow the student-teacher ratio. Furthermore, only 7% of Urdu-medium schools have computer laboratories, an allocation for digital upgradation would benefit the students.

MANF Discontinuation Leaves Minority Students with Fewer Scholarships

Owing to the discontinuation of Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF), there was a lag in the community as students have limited scholarship options available. Announcing financial support to the students of minority community will empower them.

Beyond the classroom, the SIO proposed targeted interventions in minority-concentrated regions, including the development of public parks, libraries, student centers, and improved sanitation and waste management systems.

Demand for Central University and Higher Education Regulatory Body

For higher education, the students have demanded for establishment of Central University for all including a higher education regulatory authority to ensure accountability.

"The 2026-27 budget is a critical opportunity to correct long-standing regional and social imbalances. We aren't just asking for funding; we are asking for a roadmap to social justice. By prioritizing these recommendations, the government can ensure that the 'Maharashtra Development Agenda' truly includes every citizen, regardless of their background or the language they speak," said Rangrez.

