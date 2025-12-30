Angel Chakma Murder Case: NCST Issues Notices To Uttarakhand Authorities, Seeks Detailed Action Report Within 3 Days | IANS

Dehradun: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued notices to executive authorities in Uttarakhand seeking a detailed action-taken report within three days in connection with the brutal murder of student Anjel Chakma, who belonged to the ST community.

The notices have been issued to the Uttarakhand Director General of Police, the Dehradun District Magistrate, and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). The notice has also sought an explanation for the delay in registering the FIR by the police.

In a complaint submitted to the NCST, All India Chakma Students' Union Senior Vice President Vipul Chakma alleged that Anjel was subjected to a fatal attack by the assailants on December 9.

He further alleged that, in addition to the delay in registering the FIR, the police attempted to shield the accused.

NHRC Takes Cognisance Of The Case

Meanwhile, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo said that cognisance has been taken of the murder of student Anjel Chakma from Tripura, and authorities have been instructed to ensure the safety of students from the northeast residing in Uttarakhand.

"I have taken cognizance of the murder of a student from Tripura in Dehradun. Notice has been issued to the State Government seeking a report on action taken so far. The Chief Secretary and DGP have been directed to ensure, on highest priority, the safety of students from the Northeast across the state," Kanoongo posted on X.

VIDEO | On notice sent to Dehradun authorities over the allegedly racially charged killing of a student from Tripura in the Uttarakhand capital, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo says, "A complaint was received from an activist group called the… pic.twitter.com/IwwArgkeCN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2025

About The Case

Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The brutal killing of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, in Dehradun has sparked widespread outrage across the political fraternity, with leaders condemning the incident and demanding swift justice.

Five of the accused have already been arrested, including two minors sent to a juvenile reform home, while the sixth accused, a Nepalese national, remains at large with a reward of Rs 25,000 announced for his capture.

The Uttarakhand government has assured that all possible measures are being taken to ensure the perpetrators face the harshest possible punishment and to ensure the safety of northeast students across the country.

However, the opposition has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government at both the Centre and the State level of spreading "hatred", which allegedly resulted in the killing of the student.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of "normalising hate", which he said was leading to such incidents.

"What happened to Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun is a horrific hate crime. Hate doesn't appear overnight. For years now it is being fed daily - especially to our youth - through toxic content and irresponsible narratives. And it's being normalised by the hate-spewing leadership of the ruling BJP," Lok Sabha LoP said in a post on X.

What happened to Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun is a horrific hate crime.



Hate doesn’t appear overnight. For years now it is being fed daily - especially to our youth - through toxic content and irresponsible narratives. And it’s being normalised by the… pic.twitter.com/eDN7XiIGZ2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 29, 2025

"India is built on respect and unity, not fear and abuse. We are a country of love and diversity. We must not become a dead society that looks away while fellow Indians are targeted. We must reflect and confront what we are allowing our country to become," he added.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday stressed the urgent need to ensure the safety and protection of people from India's Northeast region following the death of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, who was brutally stabbed in Dehradun after allegedly facing racial abuse.

"There should be protection for the people of the Northeast," Rijiju said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier approved the financial assistance for Tarun Prasad Chakma, the father of Tripura student Anjel Chakma, who was brutally stabbed in Dehradun after allegedly facing racial abuse.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)