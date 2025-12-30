 UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Application Window Closes Today At 6 PM; Last Chance To Apply NOW At upsconline.nic.in
UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 applications will close today, December 30, 2025, at 6 PM. Candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in for 394 vacancies across Army, Navy, and Air Force. The written exam is scheduled for April 12, 2026.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Applications for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2026 will be closed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, December 30, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. UPSC.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in will no longer accept online applications. Recruitment is open for 394 positions up to the rank of lieutenant.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Important Dates

Notification Release Date: December 10, 2025

Application Start Date: December 10, 2025

Application Last Date: December 30, 2025 (till 06:00 pm)

Written Exam Date: April 12, 2026

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Vacancy Distribution (Branch-Wise)

Army: 208 vacancies

Navy (Executive Branch): 42 vacancies

Air Force – Flying: 92 vacancies

Air Force – Ground Duties (Technical): 18 vacancies

Air Force – Ground Duties (Non-Technical): 10 vacancies

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme – Executive Branch): 24 vacancies

Total Vacancies: 394

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Application fees

General, OBC, and EWS candidates: ₹100

SC, ST, female candidates, and JCO/NCO/OR wards: No fee (exempted)

Payment mode: Only online payments are accepted

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Click the NDA & NA I 2026 notice link at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the online application gateway and navigate to upsconline.nic.in.

Step 3: Enter the necessary contact and personal information to register.

Step 4: Complete the online form, attach any supporting documentation, and pay the required amount.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for your records after submitting the application.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Selection process

Written Exam: The NDA written exam is administered by the UPSC.

SSB Interview: Candidates are selected for the SSB interview by the relevant Service Selection Boards based on how well they did on the written exam.

Medical Examination: Candidates who pass the SSB must take a medical fitness test.

Document Verification: The final shortlisted candidates must complete the document verification procedure.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

