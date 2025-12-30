UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Application Window Closes Today At 6 PM; Last Chance To Apply NOW At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Applications for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2026 will be closed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, December 30, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. UPSC.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in will no longer accept online applications. Recruitment is open for 394 positions up to the rank of lieutenant.
UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Important Dates
Notification Release Date: December 10, 2025
Application Start Date: December 10, 2025
Application Last Date: December 30, 2025 (till 06:00 pm)
Written Exam Date: April 12, 2026
UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Vacancy Distribution (Branch-Wise)
Army: 208 vacancies
Navy (Executive Branch): 42 vacancies
Air Force – Flying: 92 vacancies
Air Force – Ground Duties (Technical): 18 vacancies
Air Force – Ground Duties (Non-Technical): 10 vacancies
Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme – Executive Branch): 24 vacancies
Total Vacancies: 394
UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Application fees
General, OBC, and EWS candidates: ₹100
SC, ST, female candidates, and JCO/NCO/OR wards: No fee (exempted)
Payment mode: Only online payments are accepted
UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Steps to apply
Step 1: Click the NDA & NA I 2026 notice link at upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Select the online application gateway and navigate to upsconline.nic.in.
Step 3: Enter the necessary contact and personal information to register.
Step 4: Complete the online form, attach any supporting documentation, and pay the required amount.
Step 5: Download the confirmation page for your records after submitting the application.
UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Selection process
Written Exam: The NDA written exam is administered by the UPSC.
SSB Interview: Candidates are selected for the SSB interview by the relevant Service Selection Boards based on how well they did on the written exam.
Medical Examination: Candidates who pass the SSB must take a medical fitness test.
Document Verification: The final shortlisted candidates must complete the document verification procedure.
For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.