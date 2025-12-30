Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2026 Released At bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Exam On January 18 And 21

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2026: The admit card for the Bihar Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment test under Advertisement Number 05/2025 has been made available by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC).Applicants may now obtain their Bihar Police SI admit card 2026 from the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in, after submitting an application.

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2026: Important date and time

Exam dates:

January 18, 2026 (Sunday)

January 21, 2026 (Wednesday)

Exam shifts: Two shifts on both days

First shift reporting time: 8:30 AM

Second shift reporting time: 1:00 PM

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Applicants can download their admission card by following the easy methods listed below:

Step 1: Go to bpssc.bihar.gov.in, the official website

Step 2: Select the "Bihar Police" tab from the homepage

Step 3: Click the link to view your Bihar Police Sub Inspector admission card.

Step 4: Enter your date of birth and registration number or registered mobile number and enter.

Step 5: On exam day, download the admit card and print it out clearly.

Direct link to download the admit card

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.