AP SBTET March/April 2025 Results Declared At sbtet.ap.gov.in; Check Marksheet Online

AP SBTET March/April 2025: The results of the March/April 2025 exams have been released by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET). The board has released the semester results for a variety of Diploma and Pharmacy courses on its online portal, which is an important news for technical education students throughout the state.

The main website, sbtet.ap.gov.in, is now where candidates who took the tests may view and obtain their score sheets. The published results cover several course codes and batches, such as the well-known C20, C16, and C23 Diploma programs, as well as Pharmacy ER-91 and ER-2020 rules.

AP SBTET March/April 2025: Steps to check the marksheet

It is recommended that students adhere to this unambiguous process in order to check their scores:

Step 1: Visit sbtet.ap.gov.in, the official AP SBTET website.

Step 2: Click 'Result' after choosing the 'Diploma' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new site, scroll down to the "APPLICATION FORMS & SERVICES" area.

Step 4: Carefully choose the particular exam course you took from the provided links (e.g., Diploma C20, Pharmacy ER-2020).

Step 5: Enter the necessary information, like your PIN or Hall Ticket Number, in a new window.

Step 6: Click "View Result" or "Submit." It will show your AP SBTET Result 2025 PDF.

Step 7: Check all the information, then download the marksheet for your records.

Step 8: It is advised to take a printout for any upcoming hiring or admissions procedures.

AP SBTET March/April 2025: Details mentioned on marksheet

Candidate information

Full name of the candidate

Roll number

Hall ticket number

Academic details

Course name

Semester

Marks and results

Subject-wise marks obtained

Total marks

Percentage/Grade

Final qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

Important note:

Students must carefully verify all details mentioned in the AP SBTET result PDF.