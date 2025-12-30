 President Droupadi Murmu Returns Tamil Nadu University Of Madras Amendment Bill
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPresident Droupadi Murmu Returns Tamil Nadu University Of Madras Amendment Bill

President Droupadi Murmu Returns Tamil Nadu University Of Madras Amendment Bill

President Droupadi Murmu has returned the Tamil Nadu University of Madras Amendment Bill, which seeks to transfer the power to appoint the university’s vice chancellor from the governor to the state government. The bill, passed in April 2022, now requires reconsideration by the TN Assembly following concerns over conflicts with UGC regulations.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu | X @DDNewslive

Chennai: President Droupadi Murmu has returned the Tamil Nadu University of Madras Amendment Bill, seeking to empower the state government to appoint its vice chancellor, an official source said on Tuesday.

About The Bill

The TN Assembly, which passed the bill in April 2022, had sent it for presidential assent, aiming to take control of the 168-year-old university which has been managing the affairs without a vice chancellor for over two years.

The bill sought to amend the University of Madras Act by transferring the power to appoint and remove the VC from the governor, now serving as ex-officio chancellor of the varsity, to the state government by replacing "chancellor" with "government" in the Act.

FPJ Shorts
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax Authorities
Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax Authorities
Read Also
'No Role Given To School Teachers In Matters Related To Stray Dogs': Delhi Education Minister Ashish...
article-image

The President had recently returned the bill to the assembly for reconsideration, the official said.

Earlier, Governor R N Ravi had reserved the bill for presidential consideration citing concerns that the proposed move would be in conflict with the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation and established norms governing VC appointments.

Following its return, the assembly has to reconsider the proposed legislation, the official added.

About 14 out of 22 varsities, including the University of Madras, have been functioning under convenor committees in the absence of regular VCs.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Assaulting Student In Telangana, Sparks Protests

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Assaulting Student In Telangana, Sparks Protests

AP SBTET March/April 2025 Results Declared At sbtet.ap.gov.in; Check Marksheet Online

AP SBTET March/April 2025 Results Declared At sbtet.ap.gov.in; Check Marksheet Online

President Droupadi Murmu Returns Tamil Nadu University Of Madras Amendment Bill

President Droupadi Murmu Returns Tamil Nadu University Of Madras Amendment Bill

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Registration Window Close Today At 6 PM; Apply Online Now At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Registration Window Close Today At 6 PM; Apply Online Now At upsconline.nic.in

REET Mains Admit Card 2025 Likely To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

REET Mains Admit Card 2025 Likely To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download