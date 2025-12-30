 'No Role Given To School Teachers In Matters Related To Stray Dogs': Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'No Role Given To School Teachers In Matters Related To Stray Dogs': Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood

'No Role Given To School Teachers In Matters Related To Stray Dogs': Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood denied claims that teachers have been assigned duties related to managing stray dogs around schools. He accused AAP leaders of spreading misinformation and stated no official order directs teachers for such tasks. The Directorate of Education confirmed nodal officers handle stray dog issues, not teachers, following a Supreme Court directive.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday rejected claims that teachers have been deployed to handle matters related to stray dogs around their educational institutions.

He said that no specific role has been assigned to school teachers in matters related to stray dogs.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood's Statement

Addressing a press conference, Sood alleged, "The Aam Aadmi Party leaders have been spreading misinformation on social media claiming that teachers were being diverted from their academic responsibilities for non-teaching duties." No such order or circular has been issued by the Delhi government, the minister said, and challenged the AAP to place any official document in the public domain to substantiate its claim.

FPJ Shorts
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax Authorities
Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax Authorities
Read Also
ICSI Releases CS Executive, CS Professional June 2026 Exam Schedule At icsi.edu; Check Timetable...
article-image

The Directorate of Education directed schools in the national capital to appoint nodal officers to handle matters related to stray dogs around their educational institutions, in compliance with a Supreme Court order over the issue, but no such specific role has been assigned to teachers.

In an official statement issued on Monday, the directorate clarified, "No directions have been issued by the Directorate of Education concerning the assignment of specific duties to teachers." There was no immediate response available from the Aam Aadmi Party to the allegations made by the education minister.

Sood further said that similar allegations were made by the AAP on several occasions in recent days, including claims related to administrative actions and school-related instructions, which he described as "incorrect".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Assaulting Student In Telangana, Sparks Protests

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Assaulting Student In Telangana, Sparks Protests

AP SBTET March/April 2025 Results Declared At sbtet.ap.gov.in; Check Marksheet Online

AP SBTET March/April 2025 Results Declared At sbtet.ap.gov.in; Check Marksheet Online

President Droupadi Murmu Returns Tamil Nadu University Of Madras Amendment Bill

President Droupadi Murmu Returns Tamil Nadu University Of Madras Amendment Bill

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Registration Window Close Today At 6 PM; Apply Online Now At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Registration Window Close Today At 6 PM; Apply Online Now At upsconline.nic.in

REET Mains Admit Card 2025 Likely To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

REET Mains Admit Card 2025 Likely To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download