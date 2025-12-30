ICSI Releases CS Executive, CS Professional June 2026 Exam Schedule At icsi.edu; Check Timetable Here

ICSI CS Executive, CS Professional June 2026 Exam Schedule: The dates for the June 2026 CS Executive and CS Professional exams have been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The group-wise CS Executive and CS Professional time tables 2026 are now available for candidates getting ready for the June 2026 session test. The CS test will be administered by ICSI starting on June 1, 2026. To take the CS June 2026 exam at the scheduled time and date, registered applicants must enrol. Enrolment for ICSI CS June 2026 will begin on February 26, 2026.

ICSI CS Executive, CS Professional June 2026 Exam Schedule: Regsitration details

Registration for the CS Executive, Professional June 2026 single group is still open. Students have until January 31, 2026, to apply online for the ICSI CS June 2026 exam. The CS Executive, Professional June 2026 registration period was previously closed by ICSI for both groups on November 30, 2025.

ICSI CS Executive, CS Professional June 2026 Exam Schedule: Exam timetable

ICSI CS Executive June 2026 Exam Schedule

Exam timing (all papers): 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM

Syllabus: New Syllabus 2022

Group 1

Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws: June 1, 2026

Company Law and Practice: June 3, 2026

Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws: June 5, 2026

Corporate Accounting and Financial Management: June 7, 2026

Group 2

Capital Market and Securities Laws: June 2, 2026

Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws: June 4, 2026

Tax Laws and Practice: June 6, 2026

ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Exam Schedule

Exam timing (all papers): 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM

Syllabus: New Syllabus 2022

Group 1

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice: June 1, 2026

Drafting, Pleading and Appearances: June 3, 2026

Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence: June 5, 2026

Elective 1 (Open Book): June 7, 2026

Group 2

Strategic Management and Corporate Finance: June 2, 2026

Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency: June 4, 2026

Elective 2 (Open Book): June 6, 2026

ICSI CS Executive, CS Professional June 2026 Exam Schedule: Steps to download timetable

By taking these actions, candidates can obtain the official schedule:

Step 1: Go to ICSI's official website

Step 2: Select the section titled Examinations or Latest Announcements.

Step 3: Search for the CS June 2026 exam schedule link.

Step 4: Launch the PDF document.

Step 5: Download the schedule and store it for later use.

Students should frequently check the official ICSI website for any updates or modifications.