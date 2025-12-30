NBEMS Tentative Exam Schedule 2026 Out; Check Complete Datesheet Here

NBEMS Tentative Exam Schedule 2026 | natboard.edu.in

NBEMS tentative exam schedule 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has established a preliminary examination timetable for a variety of medical and allied health exams to be administered between January and June 2026. The notification for FMGE, GPAT, and other exams is now available. NBEMS has said that this timetable is not final. The dates are subject to change. Official announcements on the NBEMS website will eventually reveal the final dates.

NBEMS tentative exam schedule 2026: Full datesheet

The preliminary examination schedule 2026 is as follows:

1. NBEMS Diploma Final Examination – December 2025: January 6, 7 and 8, 2026- Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

2. FMGE – December 2025: January 17, 2026- Paper I: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, Paper II: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

3. FDST – MDS 2025: February 21, 2026- Paper I: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Paper II: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

4. FDST – BDS 2025: March 1, 2026- Paper I: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Paper II: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

5. Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026: March 7, 2026- Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

6. Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2026: March 14, 2026- Time: 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM

Read Also UKSSSC Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025 Out; Details Here

7. Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2026: April 12, 2026- Time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

8. DrNB Final Examination – April 2026: April 24, 25 and 26, 2026- Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

9. NBEMS Diploma Final Examination – June 2026: May 14, 15 and 16, 2026- Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

10. DNB Final Examination – June 2026: June 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2026- Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

11. FMGE – June 2026: June 28, 2026- Paper I: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, Paper II: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Click here to check the complete schedule

NBEMS tentative exam schedule 2026: How to access?

To download the calendar, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NAT at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Go to the notifications section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the 'NBEMS tentative exam schedule for 2026' link.

Step 4: Next, the NBEMS tentative exam datesheet 2026 PDF will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download the NBEMS tentative exam datesheet 2026 PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

The official notice reads, "The tentative schedule for NEET-MDS 2026 will be notified separately. For any queries, clarifications, or assistance, candidates are requested to contact NBEMS ONLY through its Communication Web Portal at https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main."