 UPSC CDS 1 2026 Registration Window Close Today At 6 PM; Apply Online Now At upsconline.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC CDS 1 2026 Registration Window Close Today At 6 PM; Apply Online Now At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Registration Window Close Today At 6 PM; Apply Online Now At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CDS 1 2026 applications close today, December 30, 2025, at 6 PM. Candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in for IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. The exam is scheduled for April 12, 2026.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
article-image

UPSC CDS 1 2026: Applications for Combined Defence Services 1 will be closed by the Union Public Service Commission by 6 p.m. today, December 30, 2025. If a candidate intends to join in IMA, the Indian Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, or the Officers Training Academy, they must apply for CDS 1. They must visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in, in order to fill out the CDS 1 application form 2026.

UPSC CDS 1 2026: Important dates

Online Application Start Date: 10 December 2025

Online Application Last Date: 30 December 2025

FPJ Shorts
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax Authorities
Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax Authorities
IIT Bombay Techfest 2025: Watch Humanoid Robot Grooving To Flipperachi's 'Fa9la' Track In Viral Video
IIT Bombay Techfest 2025: Watch Humanoid Robot Grooving To Flipperachi's 'Fa9la' Track In Viral Video

Last Date for Fee Payment: 30 December 2025

CDS 1 2026 Exam Date: 12 April 2026

Admit Card Release: Before the exam

UPSC CDS 1 2026: Application fees

General / OBC / Male Candidates: INR 200

SC / ST / PWD / Female Candidates: Exempted (No Fee)

Payment Mode: Online through official portal

Deadline: On or before the last date of application submission (30 December 2025)

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Select "CDS 1 2026 Registration."

Step 3: Fill out Part 1 registration with the necessary information.

Step 4: Enter the exam location, cost, and supporting documentation in Part 2.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page after filling out the form.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Assaulting Student In Telangana, Sparks Protests

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Assaulting Student In Telangana, Sparks Protests

AP SBTET March/April 2025 Results Declared At sbtet.ap.gov.in; Check Marksheet Online

AP SBTET March/April 2025 Results Declared At sbtet.ap.gov.in; Check Marksheet Online

President Droupadi Murmu Returns Tamil Nadu University Of Madras Amendment Bill

President Droupadi Murmu Returns Tamil Nadu University Of Madras Amendment Bill

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Registration Window Close Today At 6 PM; Apply Online Now At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Registration Window Close Today At 6 PM; Apply Online Now At upsconline.nic.in

REET Mains Admit Card 2025 Likely To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

REET Mains Admit Card 2025 Likely To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download