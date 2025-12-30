UPSC CDS 1 2026 Registration Window Close Today At 6 PM; Apply Online Now At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CDS 1 2026: Applications for Combined Defence Services 1 will be closed by the Union Public Service Commission by 6 p.m. today, December 30, 2025. If a candidate intends to join in IMA, the Indian Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, or the Officers Training Academy, they must apply for CDS 1. They must visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in, in order to fill out the CDS 1 application form 2026.

UPSC CDS 1 2026: Important dates

Online Application Start Date: 10 December 2025

Online Application Last Date: 30 December 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment: 30 December 2025

CDS 1 2026 Exam Date: 12 April 2026

Admit Card Release: Before the exam

UPSC CDS 1 2026: Application fees

General / OBC / Male Candidates: INR 200

SC / ST / PWD / Female Candidates: Exempted (No Fee)

Payment Mode: Online through official portal

Deadline: On or before the last date of application submission (30 December 2025)

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Select "CDS 1 2026 Registration."

Step 3: Fill out Part 1 registration with the necessary information.

Step 4: Enter the exam location, cost, and supporting documentation in Part 2.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page after filling out the form.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.