UPSC CDS 1 2026 Registration Window Close Today At 6 PM; Apply Online Now At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CDS 1 2026: Applications for Combined Defence Services 1 will be closed by the Union Public Service Commission by 6 p.m. today, December 30, 2025. If a candidate intends to join in IMA, the Indian Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, or the Officers Training Academy, they must apply for CDS 1. They must visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in, in order to fill out the CDS 1 application form 2026.
UPSC CDS 1 2026: Important dates
Online Application Start Date: 10 December 2025
Online Application Last Date: 30 December 2025
Last Date for Fee Payment: 30 December 2025
CDS 1 2026 Exam Date: 12 April 2026
Admit Card Release: Before the exam
UPSC CDS 1 2026: Application fees
General / OBC / Male Candidates: INR 200
SC / ST / PWD / Female Candidates: Exempted (No Fee)
Payment Mode: Online through official portal
Deadline: On or before the last date of application submission (30 December 2025)
UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Steps to apply
Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website.
Step 2: Select "CDS 1 2026 Registration."
Step 3: Fill out Part 1 registration with the necessary information.
Step 4: Enter the exam location, cost, and supporting documentation in Part 2.
Step 5: Download the confirmation page after filling out the form.
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.