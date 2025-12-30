REET Mains Admit Card 2025 Likely To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

REET Mains Admit Card 2025 | Canva

REET Mains Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is likely to issue the REET Mains 2025 admit card on the official website of REET. The hall tickets are likely to be available in early January.

REET 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment aims to fill 7,7,59 teaching posts in Rajasthan's public schools. The opportunities are for primary (Level 1 - Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Level 2 - Classes 6-8).

REET Mains Hall Ticket 2025: How to download?

Once the admission card is released, applicants should do the following steps:

Step 1: Go to the Rajasthan SSO portal.

Step 2: After this, log in with the SSO ID, and candidates who don't have an ID should create one.

Step 3: Next, access the REET application dashboard.

Step 4: Now, click on the link related to the REET Mains Admit Card 2025.

Step 5: Download the REET Mains admit card PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

REET Mains Hall Ticket 2025: Details mentioned

The REET Mains Admit Card 2025 includes important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, time, and place. Candidates must carry a valid photo ID and a printed admission card to the exam.

REET 2025: Exam pattern

The examination is separated into two tiers. For primary teachers, Level 1 consists of Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I & II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Level 2 for upper elementary teachers includes Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I & II, and Mathematics & Science or Social Science. It depends on the subject chosen. Both levels evaluate teaching skills and topic understanding.

REET 2025: Exam details

Aspirants will have ample time to study, as the REET Mains exam is scheduled for January 17-21, 2026. Level 1 focuses on primary teaching, whereas Level 2 is for upper primary educators. The test will assess both subject knowledge and instructional methods.