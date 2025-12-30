 UKSSSC Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025 Out; Details Here
The UKSSSC has declared the Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025 on sssc.uk.gov.in. A total of 2,545 candidates have been shortlisted for document verification, and a revised answer key has also been released. The result PDF contains roll numbers and names. Document verification is scheduled for January 12, 2026, and the provisional list is not the final selection.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 11:01 AM IST
UKSSSC Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025 | sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced the Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025 on the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in. According to the official notice, a total of 2,545 individuals have been selected for document verification. Along with the results, the revised answer key is also issued by the UKSSSC. The result PDF includes the roll numbers and names of applicants.

UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to download the result PDF?

Aspirants can download the result PDF by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Result - Constable Police (District/PAC/IRB)” link.

Step 3: After this, the UKSSSC Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025 PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Now, press Ctrl + F and enter the roll number.

Step 5: Download the UKSSSC Uttarakhand Police Constable Result 2025 PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference

Direct link to download the result

UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Important dates

a. Physical measurement and efficiency tests: February 24, 2025, to April 4, 2025

b. Written examination: August 3, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

c. Provisional answer key: August 5, 2025

CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2026: Teacher Shares Key Prep Tips, Emphasises NCERT Focus
d. Objections window: August 5, 2025, to August 9, 2025

e. Document verification: January 12, 2026

"The provisional merit list is not the final selection result. The final selection result will be declared only after the verification of documents and eligibility of candidates shortlisted based on the provisional merit list," the official notice reads.

UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Document verification

Those selected are required to attend the document verification round on the day set by UKSSSC. Both original and photocopy documentation must be with them. The following records are necessary: Class 10 and Class 12 certificates, a certificate of residency, a certificate of Economically Weaker Section or Category (if applicable), a valid picture ID, an admit card, and recent passport-size photos.

