UPSC CDS (I) 2025 Results Declared At upsc.gov.in; 535 Candidates Shortlisted For SSB Interview

UPSC CDS (I) 2025 Results: The results of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2025 have been made public by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The result is available on the official website at upsc.gov.in in merit list format.
According to the official website, 535 applicants were shortlisted for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview after passing the written exam. There are 62 female candidates and 473 male candidates among the 535 shortlisted applicants.
Direct link of official announcement
UPSC CDS (I) 2025 Results: Steps to download the result
Candidates can check and download the results by following the instructions below:
Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website
Step 2: Click the link for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025 result
Step 3: Open the result PDF
Step 4: Search for your roll number using Ctrl + F
Step 5: Download and save the PDF for later use.
Direct link to check the result
UPSC CDS (I) 2025 Results: Academies accepting shortlisted candidates
Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun
123rd Short Service Commission Course (Men)
Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala
Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad
Flying Training
Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai
31st Short Service Commission Course (Women – Non-Technical)
37th Short Service Commission Course (Men)
UPSC CDS (I) 2025 Results: Vacancy details
Short Service Commission (Men): 275 vacancies
Short Service Commission (Women – Non-Technical): 18 vacancies
Once the results are posted on the UPSC website, candidates can also review their scores and information on non-recommended candidates. For candidates looking for further information, UPSC has also set up a facilitation station on its New Delhi campus.
Candidates are advised to often check the official UPSC website for additional information.