UPSC CDS (I) 2025 Results Declared At upsc.gov.in; 535 Candidates Shortlisted For SSB Interview

UPSC CDS (I) 2025 Results: The results of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2025 have been made public by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The result is available on the official website at upsc.gov.in in merit list format.

According to the official website, 535 applicants were shortlisted for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview after passing the written exam. There are 62 female candidates and 473 male candidates among the 535 shortlisted applicants.

Direct link of official announcement

UPSC CDS (I) 2025 Results: Steps to download the result

Candidates can check and download the results by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website

Step 2: Click the link for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025 result

Step 3: Open the result PDF

Step 4: Search for your roll number using Ctrl + F

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for later use.

Direct link to check the result

UPSC CDS (I) 2025 Results: Academies accepting shortlisted candidates

Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun

123rd Short Service Commission Course (Men)

Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala

Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad

Flying Training

Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai

31st Short Service Commission Course (Women – Non-Technical)

37th Short Service Commission Course (Men)

UPSC CDS (I) 2025 Results: Vacancy details

Short Service Commission (Men): 275 vacancies

Short Service Commission (Women – Non-Technical): 18 vacancies

Once the results are posted on the UPSC website, candidates can also review their scores and information on non-recommended candidates. For candidates looking for further information, UPSC has also set up a facilitation station on its New Delhi campus.

Candidates are advised to often check the official UPSC website for additional information.