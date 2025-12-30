UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card Released For January 2 Exam At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Download Link Active

UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card: The UGC NET December 2025 admit card has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for applicants who will take the test on January 2, 2026. The official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, now offers the admission cards.

Using their login information, candidates taking the UGC NET on January 2nd can receive their hall pass. The admission card is a required document that needs to be brought to the testing location.

Direct link to check the official notification

UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card: Important details

Exam mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam dates: December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026

Number of subjects: 85

Exam shifts: Two shifts each day

- First shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon

- Second shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download the admit card

Candidates can download the hall pass by following the easy methods listed below:

Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "Admit Card for UGC-NET December 2025" link.

Step 3: Type in your date of birth, application number, and captcha code.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: The screen will display the admit card.

Step 6: Save the hall pass after downloading it.

Step 7: Bring a clear printout to the testing location.

Direct link to download admit card

UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Exam date

Shift timing

Reporting time

Exam centre address

Important note:

Candidates must verify all details on the admit card carefully.

In case of any error or difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates should contact the NTA helpdesk immediately.