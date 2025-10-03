JPSC JET 2024: Registration Window Closes Soon; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

JPSC JET Registration 2024: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will soon conclude the registrations for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in till October 6, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is October 7, 2025.

The application correction window will open from October 8 to 10, 2025.

JPSC JET Registration 2024: Application fees

The application fee is set as follows: Rs. 575 for UNR candidates, Rs. 300 for BC-I, BC-II, and EWS categories, and Rs. 150 for SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender candidates.

JPSC JET 2024: Exam pattern

The examination will be conducted in OMR (pen and paper) mode only and will consist of two objective-type multiple-choice papers with no break in between.

Paper I will have 50 questions carrying 100 marks, designed to test teaching and research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness.

Paper II will have 100 questions carrying 200 marks, focusing on the subject selected by the candidate to assess domain knowledge. The total duration of the test is 3 hours (180 minutes), and all questions are compulsory.

Read the official notification here

JPSC JET Registration 2024: How to apply?

To register for JPSC JET 2024, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the JET 2024 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

JPSC JET 2024: Marking scheme

The marking scheme is as follows: Each question carries 2 marks, and candidates will earn full marks for every correct response. There is no negative marking for wrong answers, while no marks are awarded for unattempted questions. To answer, one correct option must be chosen. If a question is ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, credit will be given to candidates who attempted it with one of the correct options. In case a question is found incorrect and dropped.