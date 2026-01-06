UPSC November 2025 Mains Result OUT For Assistant Director, Marketing Officer, Personal Assistant Posts At upsc.gov.in; Check Interview Shortlisted Candidates

UPSC Mains Result 2025 Released | static.pib.gov.in

UPSC Mains Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the November recruitment exam results. Applicants who took the mains exam can check their qualifying status on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Mains November Result 2025 PDF includes vital details such as the post name, roll number, names of recommended applicants, and so on.

The official notice reads, "The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post. Applications of other candidates were duly considered but regretted that it has not been possible to call them for interview/recommend them for the post."

UPSC Mains Result 2025: How to download?

To download the result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the recommended candidates' list for mentioned posts.

Step 3: After this, a PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the UPSC Mains Result 2025

UPSC Mains Result 2025: Assistant Director toppers

According to the selection list, 42 applicants were chosen for the interview stage of the Assistant Director post at Civil Aviation. The five toppers are: Shailesh Singh, K. Sai Krishna, Neeraj Kant, Vinay Kumar, and Muthukrishnan KS.

UPSC Mains Result 2025: Marketing Officer (Group-I) toppers

According to the list, 33 were shortlisted for Marketing Officer Group 1 at the Ministry of Agriculture. The five toppers are: Ms. Shiwani Bhadwal, Sahin Aktar Munshi, Sunil Naik, Mannepalli Bharath Kumar, and Ms. Chandana Basavaraja Moolimane.

UPSC Mains Result 2025: Personal Assistant toppers

As per the result, 22 candidates are selected for the position of Personal Assistant, EPFO. The five toppers are: Ms. Akshita Pandey, Rajeev Dhankhar, Shani Pal, Ms. Anushree Muley, and Ms. Urvashi Shukla.