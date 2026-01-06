RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For Grade C, D, And E Posts; Details Here

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 | opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBISB) will end the registration process for RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 today, January 6, 2026, at 6 p.m. The recruitment effort is underway to fill 93 expert positions in Grade C, Grade D, and Grade E levels. Before the deadline, those who qualify can submit applications through the RBI's official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Under the RBI Lateral Recruitment drive, the online application process began on December 17, 2025. The registration window, along with the facility to edit application details, will close on January 6, 2026, at 6 PM. Candidates can make the online fee payment from December 17, 2025, to January 6, 2026. The last date to print the submitted application form is January 17, 2026, up to 11:59 PM.

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Those applying for RBI Lateral Recruitment can sign up by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Current Vacancies" section and then go to the Lateral Recruitment of Experts advertisement.

Step 3: After this, fill out the registration details and then the application form will open on the screen.

Step 4: Next, fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025: Application fees

As per the notification, the application fee must be paid online only through debit card, credit card, net banking, IMPS, or wallet. Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 600 plus GST, which includes application and intimation charges. For SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, the fee is Rs 100 plus GST, covering only intimation charges, while RBI staff candidates are exempted from paying any application fee.