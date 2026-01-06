EMRS Provisional Answer Key 2025 Out; Direct Link Here

EMRS Provisional Answer Key 2025 | Canva

EMRS Provisional Answer Key 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has issued the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Answer Key 2025. Applicants who took the EMRS Staff Selection Exam 2025 can download the tentative key from EMRS's official website at nests.tribal.gov.in.

EMRS Provisional Answer Key 2025: Objection window

The tentative key will be available for applicants to make concerns for two to three days. Applicants who are dissatisfied with the answer key may contest the answer(s) by paying a non-refundable filing fee of Rs 1000/- per question.

Only paid challenges submitted during the specified time will be considered. Challenges submitted without payment of a fee or via any other media (e.g., email, letter, or representation) will not be considered.

The topic specialists will review all the challenges submitted and then prepare the final answer keys. The decision of the subject experts on the problems is final, and no further communication will be heard.

EMRS Provisional Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To access the tentative answer key, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NESTS at nests.tribal.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the “Display of Scanned Image of OMR Answer Sheet and Answer Key for ESSE 2025" link.

Step 4: Next, provide the details such as roll number & date of birth and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the OMR sheet and the provisional answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the provisional answer key and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to access the answer key

EMRS Staff Selection Exam 2025 exam dates

The ESSE 2025 took place on December 13, 14, and 21, 2025. The test for Principals, Accountants, PGTs, TGTs, and Miscellaneous Staff was held on December 13. The exam for teachers took place on December 14, and for hostel wardens, female staff nurses, and junior secretaries on December 21.