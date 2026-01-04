Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026-27 Schedule Released; Check Dates Here

Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026-27 | Canva

Jamia Millia Islamia school admissions 2026-27: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced the admission calendar for its schools for the academic year 2026–27. The entrance prospectus has been posted on the university's official website at jmi.ac.in. The application procedure will take place in accordance with the dates indicated.

Jamia Millia Islamia school admissions 2026-27: Nursery to Class 1 admissions details

The registration period for Jamia School Admissions 2026 for Nursery, Preparatory, and Class 1 will commence on January 7, 2026. The deadline to fill out the online application form is January 27, 2026. Parents can submit applications online at the official Jamia Millia Islamia website, jmi.ac.in. The application cost for nursery to class one is Rs 500.

Schools' names: Admissions for these classes will take place at Mushir Fatma Nursery School, Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (Self-Financed), and middle and secondary level admissions.

Jamia Millia Islamia school admissions 2026-27: Class 6 and Class 9 admissions details

The application forms for Classes 6 and 9 will be accessible on February 5, 2026, and the deadline to submit an application is March 5, 2026. The application cost for these classes is Rs 500.

Schools' name: Jamia Millia Islamia will accept students for classes 6 and 9 at the following schools: Jamia Senior Secondary School, Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School (Self-Financed), and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (Self-Financed).

Jamia Millia Islamia school admissions 2026-27: Class 11 admissions details

Class 11 admissions will be held for the Commerce, Arts, and Science streams. Class 11 online applications will be accepted starting on February 20, 2026, and ending on March 20, 2026. For Class 11, the application cost is Rs 500.

Schools' name: Admission to Class 11 will be available at Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (Self-Financed), Jamia Senior Secondary School, and Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School (Self-Financed).

Jamia Millia Islamia school admissions 2026-27: Balak Mata Centres admissions

Admissions to Balak Mata Centres will be handled independently by Jamia Millia Islamia. The deadline for submitting applications for Balak Mata Centres is April 20, 2026, and the forms will be accessible starting on March 5, 2026. These centres require an application fee of Rs 50.

Applications for Balak Mata Centres must be made in hard copy only, in contrast to other Jamia schools. At the designated centres in Matia Mahal, Qassabpura, and Beriwala Bagh, forms will be accessible and accepted.