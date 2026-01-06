 Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2026 Hall Tickets Likely By End January Or First Week Of February; Check Details Here
Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC 2026 hall tickets are expected to be released by the last week of January or the first week of February. Students can download admit cards via mahahsscboard.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and collect them from their schools.

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2026 Hall Tickets: Students preparing for the Maharashtra State Board SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams 2026 are advised to check the official website for their hall tickets (admit cards). Even though the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is yet to officially announce when the hall tickets will be out. According to the past trends, it is likely that the hall tickets will be out in the last week of January or the first week of February.

Hall tickets can be obtained via the official board websites, mahahsscboard.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, and it is expected that they will be provided by the schools.

Schools affiliated with the Maharashtra board usually download the hall tickets from the website and provide them to the students prior to exams.

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2026 Hall Tickets: Exam dates

The board has already announced the full schedule for the exams to be held in 2026. The HSC (class 12) exams will begin on February 10 and continue until March 18, and SSC (class 10) exams will begin on February 20 and continue until March 18.

It is advised that students maintain regular contact with their school regarding the latest updates related to the issuance of the admit card. It should be ensured that the admit card of each student is provided to them on time because, without them, none of them can enter the examination halls.

As the countdown to the exams has already begun, students must now also prepare themselves for the subjects as well as ensure that all the documentation is in place for the smooth running of the exams.

