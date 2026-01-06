AILET 2026 First Merit List To Be Released On January 8 At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2026 | Official website

AILET 2026 First Merit List: The National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) will announce the AILET 2026 First Merit List on January 8, 2026. The AILET merit list 2026 PDF allows candidates who took the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 to verify their eligibility. The first AILET 2026 counselling merit list will be made available online by NLU Delhi on their official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET 2026 First Merit List: Important dates

First provisional merit list: Jan 8, 2026

Fee payment window: Jan 8–14, 2026

Admission formalities deadline: Jan 14, 2026, 11:00 AM

AILET 2026 First Merit List: Fee Details

Provisional admission confirmation fee: ₹50,000

Counselling fee: ₹30,000 / ₹20,000 (as applicable)

Note: Both fees will be adjusted in the total course fee.

AILET 2026 First Merit List: Steps to check the first merit list

Candidates can get the AILET 2026 First Merit List by following the easy steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Step 2: Look for the 'AILET 2026' tab.

Step 3: Click "AILET 2026 First Merit List."

Step 4: The AILET 2026 merit list will open in PDF format.

Step 5: To find out if you qualify, look up your name or roll number in the list.

Step 6: Save the PDF after downloading it for future use.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.