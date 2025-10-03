Maharashtra SSC Timetable 2026 To Be Released Soon At mahahsscboard.in; Check Details Here

Maharashtra SSC Timetable 2026: The Maharashtra SSC Timetable 2026 will be released online by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). You can find more information at mahahsscboard.in. It is anticipated that the Maha 10th Board Exam Date 2026 will begin in mid-February and last through March. The Maha 10th Board test Time Table 2026 PDF, which contains subject-specific test dates and times, will be available to students as soon as it is announced.

On November 25 of last year, the MSBSHSE SSC Board Time Table was made public. However, it is expected that the Maharashtra Board Class 10 timetable 2026 will also be released ahead of schedule, considering the release of the CBSE datesheet.

Maharashtra SSC Timetable 2026: Steps to check the exam schedule

Step 1: Go to mahahsscboard.in, the official website;

Step 2: Select the MSBSHSE SSC, HSC datesheet 2026 PDF link.

Step 3: A PDF schedule of the MSBSHSE SSC and HSC exams will be accessible for download.

Step 4: Save the 2026 MSBSHSE SSC, HSC datesheet in PDF format, then print a copy.

Maharashtra SSC Timetable 2026: Admit card

Three to four days prior to the test, the Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC admit card 2026 will be made available. After it is released, the MSBSHSE SSC, HSC admit card will be accessible on the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra SSC Timetable 2026: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to mahahsscboard.in, the official website

Step 2: Click on the MSBSHSE SSC, HSC admit card 2026 PDF link

Step 3: Enter your application number and birthdate as required for login

Step 4: The MSBSHSE SSC, HSC admit card PDF will be available for download

Step 5: Save the MSBSHSE SSC, HSC hall ticket PDF and print a copy.

For more information, students are advised to keep visiting the official website.