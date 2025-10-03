 UKSSSC Recruitment Test Scheduled For Oct 5 Postponed After Leak Allegations, SIT Investigation Underway
Speaking to ANI, Chief Executive Officer G.S. Martolia said that the decision was taken following requests from candidates. "The new date for the examination will be announced later," he added.

Updated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has postponed the recruitment examination that was scheduled to take place on October 5.

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has postponed the recruitment examination that was scheduled to take place on October 5.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the recent Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam paper leak incident, assuring that his government had acted promptly to maintain fairness and transparency in the recruitment process.

According to the Chief Minsiter's Office (CMO), CM Dhami stated that as soon as the matter came to light, the authorities arrested the accused and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the entire examination process.

"We are committed to ensuring that the youth of Uttarakhand do not face injustice," the Chief Minister stated.

Taking aim at the opposition, Dhami accused rival parties of politicising the issue.

"The opposition tried to use the issue politically by making students a shield and attempting to create unrest in the state. Those who once questioned CBI and ED investigations are now demanding a CBI inquiry in this matter to derive political mileage," he said.

Chief Minister Dhami further stated that, in order to address the concerns of the youth and foil the conspiracies of disruptive elements, he had personally met with the students and assured them that a CBI probe would be conducted and all their legitimate demands would be fulfilled.

He emphasised that the state government has enacted India's strictest anti-cheating law to make recruitment processes transparent and curb cheating mafias.

"As a result, more than 25,000 youths have secured government jobs over the last four years, a record. Over 100 members of the cheating mafia, who had turned cheating into an industry during previous governments, have been sent to jail under this law. All these steps have been taken to secure the future and interests of the youth," he said.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level competitive examination 2025 has come under intense scrutiny following allegations of malpractice, prompting the state government to launch a judicially supervised probe.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

