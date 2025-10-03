MAHA TET 2025 Application Window Closes Today At mahatet.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

MAHA TET 2025 registration | Canva

MAHA TET 2025 Application: The Maharashtra TET 2025 application window closes today, October 3, according to the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune. All applicants who want to teach in Maharashtra's elementary and upper primary schools must take the exam.

On November 23, 2025, the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test is planned. On November 10, 2025, the MAHA TET admission card will be made available.

MAHA TET 2025 Application: Important dates

Start of Application: 15 September 2025

Last Date to Apply: 03 October 2025

Release of Admit Card: 10 November 2025

Exam Date: 23 November 2025

MAHA TET 2025 Application: Eligibility criteria

Paper 1 (Primary Level, Classes 1–5):

Professional Qualification: Diploma in Education (D.Ed) or Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

Educational Qualification: Passed Class 12th

Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level, Classes 6–8):

Professional Qualification: Diploma in Education (D.Ed) or Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

Educational Qualification: Passed 10+2 or hold a graduation degree

Both Papers 1 & 2:

Professional Qualification: Diploma in Education (D.Ed) or Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

Educational Qualification: Passed 10+2 or hold a graduation degree

MAHA TET 2025 Application: Application fees

VJA, DTA, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, SBC, OBC, SEBC, EWS, General category: INR 1000

SC, ST, PwD/Disabled category: INR 700

MAHA TET 2025 Application: Steps to register

Eligible candidates may apply for the Maharashtra TET 2025 by visiting the official website at www.mahatet.in and following the instructions below.

Step 1: Visit www.mahatet.in, the official MAHA TET 2025 exam portal.

Step 2: Click the "Candidate's Login" button on the home page.

Step 3: Choose "New Candidate Registration" and provide your father's name, email address, phone number, and full name to create your login and password.

Step 4: To validate your account, enter the OTP that was sent to your registered email address and mobile number.

Step 5: Log in to the portal using your newly created User ID and password.

Step 6: Submit any necessary data, such as personal information, academic credentials, and other pertinent data.

Step 7: Upload mark sheets, supporting certificates, a passport-sized photo, and a scanned signature in the format specified.

Step 8: Carefully go over the completed application. Proceed with the online payment of the MAHA TET 2025 application fee.

Step 9: To finish the procedure, click Submit.

Required documents

Active mobile number

Valid email ID

Scanned photograph

Scanned signature

Credit/Debit card or UPI details for fee payment

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.