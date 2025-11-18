CBSE Exam 2026: New Marks & Assessment Pattern Announced For Class 10 & 12 At cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official marks distribution scheme for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026. The detailed notification is now available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, and schools have been instructed to carefully follow the guidelines to avoid mistakes during evaluation.

Clear Structure for marks distribution

According to the official circular, each subject carries a total of 100 marks, divided between theory, practical, project work, and internal assessment (IA). The board has also shared a subject-wise breakdown with class, subject code, assessment pattern, and instructions for evaluators.

The board pointed out that schools in previous years have occasionally made errors while uploading marks for Practical, Project, and Internal Assessment on the portal. This year, CBSE has issued the guidelines early to prevent such discrepancies and ensure smoother evaluation.

Direct link for official notification

Practical Exam Dates & Important Details

Practical Exam Window: January 1 to February 14, 2026

Class 10 Internal Exams: Conducted by subject teachers.

Class 12 Practical Assessment: To be conducted by external examiners appointed by CBSE.

The board has also clarified details such as:

Whether practical answer sheets will be provided by the board.

If an external examiner is required for assessment.

What type of answer sheet format will be used for theory exams.

Schools must complete all Practical, Project, and IA assessments within the given timeline, as no corrections will be entertained later. CBSE has emphasised that no requests for changes should be made after evaluation citing technical or clerical errors.

In its official notice, CBSE stated, “To assist schools in the smooth conduct of practical/project/internal assessment and theory examinations, a list of subjects for Classes 10 and 12… is enclosed with this circular for information. Schools are expected to strictly follow the instructions and not request corrections later by making various excuses.”

Direct link for Class 10 Marks distribution

Direct link for Class 12 Marks distribution

The revised structure is intended to bring clarity to the assessment process and to ensure students do not face issues due to incorrect uploading of marks.