JEECUP 2026 Registration Begins January 15 At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Check Dates, Fees, Exam Schedule And How To Apply

JEECUP 2026 Registration: The JEECUP 2026 registration date has been released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). On January 15, 2026, the JEECUP application form 2026 will be made available. Candidates must submit the JEECUP application form 2026 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in if they intend to enrol in diploma and polytechnic programs at any of the state's colleges.

JEECUP 2026 Registration: Important dates

Online registration starts: January 15, 2026

Last date to submit application form: April 30, 2026

Mode of examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

JEECUP 2026 exam dates: May 15 to May 22, 2026

JEECUP 2026 Registration: Fees

General category candidates: ₹300

OBC category candidates: ₹300

SC / ST / other reserved category candidates: ₹200

The application fee must be paid online

Once paid, the fee is non-refundable

JEECUP 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the registration link for JEECUP.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information to finish your registration.

Step 4: Your registered email address and mobile number will receive a generated login ID and password.

Step 5: Use it to log back in, complete the form, upload the necessary files, and pay the required amount.

Step 6: Get the confirmation page by downloading it.

For admission to engineering, technology, pharmacy, agricultural, fashion design, and other polytechnic diploma programs at government and private universities in Uttar Pradesh, the authority administers the UP Polytechnic exam each year as a state-level exam.