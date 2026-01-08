MH CET Law 2026 Registration Begins For 3-Year LLB Programme At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Exam Schedule And How To Apply

MH CET Law 2026 Registration: The registration process for the three-year LLB program for the MH CET Law 2026 has begun today, January 8, 2026, by the State Common Entrance Test Cell in Maharashtra. Students can apply online for admission to Maharashtra law institutes' three-year LLB programs. They can apply online at cetcell.mahacet.org for the MH CET Law 2026.

According to the CET cell's official announcement, candidates must have an APAAR ID in order to apply for the MH CET Law 2026.

MH CET Law 2026 Registration: Important dates

MH CET Law 2026 registration starts (3-year LLB): January 8, 2026

Last date to submit MH CET Law application form: January 23, 2026

MH CET Law 3-year LLB examination dates: April 1 and April 2, 2026

MH CET Law 2026 Registration: Steps to generate APAAR ID

Step 1: Students of Class 12 applying for MH CET Law 2026 must generate an APAAR ID

Step 2: Request the temporary APAAR number from the school administration

Step 3: Visit the DigiLocker registration page and log in to verify the provisional APAAR

Step 4: Parental consent is mandatory for minors (students below 18 years)

Step 5: Parents must create or log in to DigiLocker using their registered mobile number or Aadhaar

Step 6: Parents need to submit Aadhaar details for verification

Step 7: After successful authentication, the APAAR ID card is generated

Step 8: Download and save the APAAR ID card for future use

MH CET Law 2026 Registration: Application fee

General category and J&K candidates: INR 1,000

Outside Maharashtra State candidates: INR 1,000

Reserved category candidates of Maharashtra (SC, ST, VJ/DT, NT-A, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, OBC, SBC): INR 800

The application fee must be paid online

Once paid, the fee is non-refundable

MH CET Law 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to portal.maharashtracet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Enter your personal information, address, and correspondence address when registering, then create a password.

Step 3: Open your MH CET 2026 candidate login page.

Step 4: After completing the MH Law CET 2026 application, review it.

Step 5: Fill out the application and pay the online application cost.

MH CET Law 2026 Registration: Required documents

Certificates and mark sheets of qualifying examinations

Degree certificates or diplomas, if applicable

Details of extracurricular achievements, such as participation in sports, athletics, or Olympiads

Personal and academic information to be entered correctly during the MH CET Law 2026 application process

Candidates are advised not to wait till the last date, as the deadline may not be extended.

