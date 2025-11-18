UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 41,424 Vacancies Starts; Details Here

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025 | uppbpb.gov.in

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: The UP Police Recruitment & Promotion Board has advertised 41,424 openings for Home Guard positions around the state. Candidates can submit their forms on the UPPBPB's official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The application window will commence today, November 18, 2025, and close on December 17, 2025.

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants must pay the appropriate amount before submitting their applications. General, OBC, and EWS candidates will pay Rs 400, whereas SC, ST, and PWD candidates will pay Rs 300. Payment must be made online.

Read the UP Home Guard recruitment 2025 notification here

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Candidates should follow the steps given below to fill out the application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link and then finish the form with the correct details.

Step 3: Next, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the form and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply online for the UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Selection process

To guarantee that candidates meet all standards, the recruitment process will take place in stages. The phases are: written examination, physical efficiency and endurance testing, document verification, and medical examination.

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Male and female candidates who match the eligibility requirements may apply online. To be qualified, aspirants should have finished either Class 10 or 12. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 30 as of July 1, 2025. Age relaxation is allowed under federal regulations. Only those who meet both educational and age requirements will be selected for the next steps.