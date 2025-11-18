 ISRO Scientists And Gaganyaan Astronaut To Inspire Students At Amity University Mumbai’s 'Cosmic Quest 2025'
The event aims to spark scientific curiosity through sessions on space sciences, astrobiology, and biotechnology, offering young minds unique exposure to India’s leading space experts and future missions that will help shape their careers and aspirations.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
Amity University Mumbai, in collaboration with the Amity Centre of Excellence in Astrobiology (ACoEA) and the Amity Institute of Biotechnology (AIB), is gearing up to host a major academic event, Cosmic Quest 2025, designed to ignite scientific curiosity and foster interdisciplinary innovation in the fields of space sciences, astrobiology, and biotechnology.

Distinguished ISRO Guests to Lead the Sessions

Scheduled for November 21 from 9.30 am to 1 pm at the university auditorium, the event will feature a powerful lineup of distinguished guests and speakers from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), offering students, researchers, and enthusiasts an unprecedented opportunity to interact with key contributors to India’s space programme.

Top ISRO Scientist and Gaganyaan Astronaut to Attend

Dr. Tarun Kumar Pant, senior scientist from ISRO's Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), who led critical experiments for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, will attend the event as the chief guest.

Group Captain Angad Pratap, an astronaut designee for India’s pioneering manned space mission, Gaganyaan, will attend as the guest of honour, bringing rare insights from the domain of human space exploration.
Similarly, Dr. Maria Antonita, deputy director at ISRO headquarters, who currently oversees the organisation's space programmes, will attend as a special guest.

University Leadership to Inaugurate the Programme

The event will be formally inaugurated by Amity University Mumbai’s chancellor and president, Dr. Aseem Chauhan, and will feature engaging talks, discussions, and interactive sessions led by eminent scientists and space leaders, inspiring young minds to pursue careers in space research and innovation.

The university’s vice chancellor Prof. (Dr.) A.W. Santhosh Kumar and BARC’s senior principal scientist Dr. Penna Suprasanna will also attend, adding further scientific depth to the discussions.

Event Aims to Drive India’s Next-Gen Space Ambition

“Cosmic Quest 2025 aims to move beyond standard lectures by featuring engaging talks, robust discussions, and interactive sessions. The primary goal is to encourage young minds to actively pursue space research, innovation, and the crucial interconnections between space exploration and biotechnology. The university anticipates that the presence of these eminent personalities will serve as a strong catalyst, driving academic curiosity and furthering India’s vision in the global space arena,” a spokesperson said.

