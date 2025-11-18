 Salman Khan Celebrates Parents Salim & Salma Khan's 61st Wedding Anniversary With Star-Studded Bash In Mumbai
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan | File Pic

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan was seen attending his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan's 61st wedding anniversary bash in Mumbai.

The actor arrived at the private gathering on Monday with tight security around him. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor was seen greeting paparazzi outside the venue.

Salman kept his look simple yet cool for the event. He opted for a black T-shirt, which he paired with black jeans.

Several celebs from B-town joined the family in their celebration. Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were among the guests. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was present as well. Salim Khan's daughter Alvira Agnihotri came with her husband, Atul Agnihotri, and their daughter Alizeh Agnihotri.

Salim Khan, a respected writer in Hindi cinema, is known for films such as 'Sholay,' 'Zanjeer' and 'Deewar.' He married Salma Khan (earlier Sushila Charak) on November 18, 1964. They have five children, Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira and Arpita. Salim Khan later married actor-dancer Helen in 1981.

On the acting front, Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan', which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.Twenty Indian soldiers had died during the Galwan Valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking a range of activities such as surveying border areas to stop a "possible" Chinese aggression.

Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film.

