Tamil TV Actress Manya Anand Accuses Dhanush's Manager Of Casting Couch, 'You Take Work From Us But...'

Tamil television actress Manya Anand, in a recent interview, accused Dhanush's manager, Sreyas, of the casting couch. She revealed that Sreyas contacted her wih the details of a new film. During an interview with Cineulagam, She recalled that he told her, "There is commitment (adjustment)." She questioned him, "What commitment? Why should I give commitment?" Manya stated that she clearly refused to comply with such requirements.

The actress further claimed that after she refused, Sreyas told her, "You will not comply even if it's Dhanush sir?"

Manya revealed that Sreyas contacted her multiple times and also sent her the location details of Dhanush's production house, Wunderbar Films. Even though she refused, he still sent her a script.

When she was asked if she read the script, Manya said, "No, I did not read it. I am not doing the film. We're artists. We are doing some other work. You take work from us but don't expect something else in return. If we comply with your demands, then we'd be named something else. I think it'd be better if people recognised this pattern and sorted it out."

The actress also claimed that another manager also approached her with a similar request for the same film.

Manya has acted in a Tamil TV show titled Vanathai Pola.

While Manya's interview has gone viral, Sreyas or Dhanush have not shared any statement regarding the same.