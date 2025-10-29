Idli Kadai On OTT: Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen's Tamil Family Film Online?

Idli Kadai | Netflix

Idli Kadai is a family drama film that is written and directed by Dhanush himself. The film was released in theatres on October 1, 2025, and received a positive response from audiences and critics for its heartwarming story and engaging performances. The film is now streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

About Idli Kadai

On social media, the streaming giant shared the film's poster featuring Dhanush riding a bicycle in a village, carrying banana leaves and other items on the cycle's carrier. The caption of the poster read, “An idli shop started with love can only be run with love.” 🥰♨️." The film is based on themes of family, heritage, and returning to one's roots.

Anbaala thodanguna idli kadai anbaala dhaan mudiyum 🥰♨️ pic.twitter.com/2jLoyFFNrP — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) October 24, 2025

Plot overview

The movie centres on a talented chef named Murugan who, following his father's passing, comes back to his village to manage his father's cherished yet ailing idli shop. He must confront a powerful, affluent entrepreneur aiming to close the store and must decide between his luxurious lifestyle and his family's heritage.

Cast and characters

The film features Dhanush as Murugan, Arun Vijay as Ashwin, P. Samuthirakani as Marisamy, Sathyaraj as Vishnu Varadhan, Nithya Menen as Kayal, Shalini Pandey as Meera, Rajkiran as Sivanesa, R. Parthiban as Inspector R. Arivu, Ilavarasu as Ramarajan, Vadivukkarasi as Murugan's grandmother, Aadukalam Naren as Vishnu Varadhan's PA, Ilavarasu as Ramarajan, Geetha Kailasam as Kasturi, and Brigida Saga as young Kasturi, among others.

Idli Kadai | Netflix

Powerhouse behind Idli Kadai

The film is produced by Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush under the banner of Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures. G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music of the film and Prasanna GK has edited the film. Kiran Koushik has done the cinematography.