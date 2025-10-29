 US Photographer Runs Into Hrithik Roshan, Asks Him To Be His Model, Actor's Reply Wins Hearts Online | WATCH
A day was made for a US photographer who crossed paths with Bollywood superstar, Hrithik Roshan, at a California hotel when Roshan was stepping into his car and was stopped by this man who offered him to be in his photography portfolio. As always, being a gentleman, Roshan humbly went through his portfolio, which he showed on his phone, and asked him to get in touch with his assistant.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
A day was made for a US photographer who crossed paths with Bollywood superstar, Hrithik Roshan, at a California hotel when Roshan was stepping into his car and was stopped by this man who offered him to be in his photography portfolio. As always, being a gentleman, Roshan humbly went through his portfolio, which he showed on his phone, and asked the photographer to get in touch with his assistant.

Interestingly, the entire conversation was captured in a hidden camera, which is now going viral on Instagram, and also puzzled the actor about where exactly the camera was hidden. Roshan himself commented on a follow-up post of the photographer, asking, "Where was that secret camera placed? I'm wondering, good luck to you."

WATCH VIDEO:

On spotting Hrithik Roshan in Beverly Hills, the photographer approached him at the concierge of the hotel, asking for a photo opportunity with him. Grabbing the momentum, he rushed in to introduce himself and showed the actor his photography portfolio on TikTok, which Roshan interestingly went through.

The photographer, identified as Peter Fouad, also mentioned that he travels and takes pictures all around the world of 'beautiful people' like him. He humbly asked if Roshan would like to give him any advice to be successful, to which the actor replied, "You're already successful." Before stepping into his car, Roshan asked Peter to leave his Instagram ID with Mayur, his manager at the scene.

When Peter posted the entire interaction between them on his Instagram handle, it quickly went viral and grabbed widespread attention & heartwarming reactions. He also posted a picture posing with the War 2 actor in the follow-up post, which surprisingly received a comment from the man himself.

Comments

Comments | Instagram @peterfouaad

Hrithik Roshan Meets Jackie Chan

Hrithik Roshan on Monday took to Instagram to reveal that he met the international action star Jackie Chan on his winter vacation in Beverly Hills. He shared pictures with him and wrote, "Fancy meeting you here, sir @jackiechan. My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always (sic)." Fans are now wondering whether Jackie Chan will be seen in Krrish 4.

