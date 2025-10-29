'He Arrived Two Hours Late Like A Real Star': Alisha Chinai Talks About Working With Zubeen Garg On Song Dil Tu Hi Bataa - Exclusive

Alisha Chinai / Dil Tu Hi Bataa Still / Zubeen Garg

The song Dil Tu Hi Bataa, from Krrish 3, was sung by Alisha Chinai and the late Zubeen Garg. It featured Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Alisha, and spoke to her about her experience of working with Zubeen.

When asked if she had any special memories with Zubeen, Alisha said, "We never had a chance to really sit across and have a conversation or interact much. However, I do remember that he came two hours late, and everyone was fuming, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, everybody was waiting there. He arrived two hours late like a real star, like a real rock star, and I loved it. I was smiling away. I had finished my recording, and then he came and he just sang the song in like 15 minutes flat. I was just like, 'Oh, my God, he is just awesome'."

"I had heard Ya Ali. But this was a different kind of song, more romantic. Every song he sang was a gem. He was an absolutely extraordinary talent. Really very gifted, very extra. He had real star quality in his voice. He was a real star because he didn't give a sh*t. He did exactly what he wanted."

Alisha Chinai Reveals Zubeen Garg Didn't Like Bollywood Scene

The Made In India singer further revealed, "He was not politically correct. He hated Bombay, you know, he hated the Bollywood scene. He said what he felt, and that was something I really admired about him. But when I look back, I feel like I wish I had sat and talked to him a little more. He came and he left. He came like the wind and left like the wind."

Zubeen Garg Death

Zubeen Garg passed away in September this year in Singapore. He died due to drowning in water, and currently an investigation about his death is going on.