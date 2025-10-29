 'He Arrived Two Hours Late Like A Real Star': Alisha Chinai Talks About Working With Zubeen Garg On Song Dil Tu Hi Bataa - Exclusive
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'He Arrived Two Hours Late Like A Real Star': Alisha Chinai Talks About Working With Zubeen Garg On Song Dil Tu Hi Bataa - Exclusive

'He Arrived Two Hours Late Like A Real Star': Alisha Chinai Talks About Working With Zubeen Garg On Song Dil Tu Hi Bataa - Exclusive

The song Dil Tu Hi Bataa, from Krrish 3, was sung by Alisha Chinai and the late Zubeen Garg. It featured Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Alisha, and spoke to her about her experience of working with Zubeen.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Alisha Chinai / Dil Tu Hi Bataa Still / Zubeen Garg

The song Dil Tu Hi Bataa, from Krrish 3, was sung by Alisha Chinai and the late Zubeen Garg. It featured Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Alisha, and spoke to her about her experience of working with Zubeen.

When asked if she had any special memories with Zubeen, Alisha said, "We never had a chance to really sit across and have a conversation or interact much. However, I do remember that he came two hours late, and everyone was fuming, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, everybody was waiting there. He arrived two hours late like a real star, like a real rock star, and I loved it. I was smiling away. I had finished my recording, and then he came and he just sang the song in like 15 minutes flat. I was just like, 'Oh, my God, he is just awesome'."

"I had heard Ya Ali. But this was a different kind of song, more romantic. Every song he sang was a gem. He was an absolutely extraordinary talent. Really very gifted, very extra. He had real star quality in his voice. He was a real star because he didn't give a sh*t. He did exactly what he wanted."

Read Also
Zubeen Garg's Death Case: Noted Writer Rita Chowdhury Appears Before SIT
article-image

Alisha Chinai Reveals Zubeen Garg Didn't Like Bollywood Scene

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: 6 Jharkhand-Based Fraudsters Held For Duping 33-Year-Old Kandivali Man Of ₹3 Lakh In US Dollar Scam
Navi Mumbai Crime: 6 Jharkhand-Based Fraudsters Held For Duping 33-Year-Old Kandivali Man Of ₹3 Lakh In US Dollar Scam
Horrifying Video: Mira Road Housing Society Resident Runs Two-Wheeler Over Sleeping Dog's Leg, FIR Filed
Horrifying Video: Mira Road Housing Society Resident Runs Two-Wheeler Over Sleeping Dog's Leg, FIR Filed
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 29, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 29, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
ED Flags Suspected Cash-For-Jobs Scam In Tamil Nadu MAWS Department
ED Flags Suspected Cash-For-Jobs Scam In Tamil Nadu MAWS Department

The Made In India singer further revealed, "He was not politically correct. He hated Bombay, you know, he hated the Bollywood scene. He said what he felt, and that was something I really admired about him. But when I look back, I feel like I wish I had sat and talked to him a little more. He came and he left. He came like the wind and left like the wind."

Read Also
Singapore Police To Share Key Evidence In Zubeen Garg Case Within 10 Days; Probe On Into Financial...
article-image

Zubeen Garg Death

Zubeen Garg passed away in September this year in Singapore. He died due to drowning in water, and currently an investigation about his death is going on.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karan Johar & Malaika Arora Compare Entrepreneur To Shashi Tharoor On Pitch To Get Rich, Congress...

Karan Johar & Malaika Arora Compare Entrepreneur To Shashi Tharoor On Pitch To Get Rich, Congress...

'He Arrived Two Hours Late Like A Real Star': Alisha Chinai Talks About Working With Zubeen Garg On...

'He Arrived Two Hours Late Like A Real Star': Alisha Chinai Talks About Working With Zubeen Garg On...

Natasa Stankovic Is A Desert Queen; Check Out Her In Stunning Abu Dhabi Vacay Style

Natasa Stankovic Is A Desert Queen; Check Out Her In Stunning Abu Dhabi Vacay Style

Shirdi Ke Sai Baba Actor Sudhir Dalvi Hospitalised In Mumbai, Family Appeals For ₹15 Lakh Help For...

Shirdi Ke Sai Baba Actor Sudhir Dalvi Hospitalised In Mumbai, Family Appeals For ₹15 Lakh Help For...

Amitabh Bachchan Joins The Cast Of Salman Khan Starrer Battle Of Galwan?

Amitabh Bachchan Joins The Cast Of Salman Khan Starrer Battle Of Galwan?