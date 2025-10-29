 'I'll Quit Film Industry If...': Veteran Actor Rajendra Prasad Makes BIG Statement On Ravi Teja & Sreeleela's Mass Jathara—VIDEO
The Telugu film Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, is set to release soon. During a promotional event in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 28, senior actor Rajendra Prasad, who plays a key role, made headlines by saying, “If the audience is not shocked after watching the film, I will quit the movie industry.”

Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

The Telugu film Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, is just a few days away from its release. Ahead of the big day, during a promotional event in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 28, senior actor Rajendra Prasad, who also plays a key role in the film, made a major statement, vowing to quit the film industry.

Rajendra Prasad Vows To Quit Film Industry

During the event, Rajendra Prasad said, "I will not reveal too much about the movie. But if the audience is not shocked after watching the film, I will quit the movie industry."

Check out the video:

article-image

Ravi Teja Promises Mass Jathara Will Not Disappoint His Fans

Talking about the film, Ravi Teja promised that Mass Jathara will be mass entertainer, adding that his fans will not be a disappointment this time. He said, "I know that I have irritated you all lately, but that's not going to happen with Mass Jathara. It's my promise."

However, this is not the first time an actor has made such shocking statement in public. Earlier, similar remarks were made by actors about their films.

Recently, Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas made a statement about leaving the film industry while promoting his horror film, Kishkindhapuri. He said, "What is cinema? If you’re invested in a film for two and a half hours and haven’t looked at your phone, that’s a success. And I think Kishkindhapuri will give that. If anyone looks at their phone after watching Kishkindhapuri for ten minutes, I will leave the film industry. Be it the story or the sound, it is that interesting. We put in a lot of effort to give the audience a good experience."

Mass Jathara is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 31, 2025.

