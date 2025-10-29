Who Will Host Splitsvilla X6 With Sunny Leone? Karan Johar, Rannvijay Singha & Rohit Saraf's Names Create Buzz

India's most popular dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla, is all set to return with its latest edition, and this time, it promises to be bigger, bolder, and packed with more love, chemistry, and drama than ever before.

As MTV Splitsvilla X6 is gearing up for launch, actress Sunny Leone is confirmed to reprise her role as the ultimate "Queen of Hearts." Having completed a glorious decade with the show, Sunny's charm and effortless hosting have become synonymous with the series.

But what's really got fans talking this year is the mystery surrounding her co-host - the new "King of Hearts."

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about who will share screen space with Sunny as the host, speculation on social media is running wild.

From Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar's wit and Rohit Saraf's heartthrob energy to Karan Wahi's chocolate-boy appeal, Rannvijay Singha's OG charisma, Prince Narula's fan-favourite presence, and even Karan Tacker's suave style - the list of rumoured names has fans buzzing with excitement.

Netizens are already debating whether it will be a familiar face making a grand return to the villa or a completely new name ready to shake things up. One thing is certain that Splitsvilla X6 is gearing up to flip the script and deliver a season full of surprises, romance, and unexpected twists.

About Splitsvilla

MTV Splitsvilla is India's most popular dating reality show that blends love, competition, and drama in a glamorous setting. The show brings together young men and women in a luxurious villa, where they form romantic connections while facing exciting challenges to secure their place in the game.

The show revolves around the idea of finding one's ideal match, often referred to as the 'King' and 'Queen' of the villa. With unexpected twists, eliminations, and fiery confrontations, Splitsvilla tests loyalty, chemistry, and strategy. All this together make Splitsvilla one of the most addictive reality shows on Indian television.