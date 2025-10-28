 'Your Opinions Are Like Farts': Sidharth Bhardwaj SLAMS Prince Narula For Claiming Bigg Boss 19 Makers 'Conspired' To Remove Baseer Ali - VIDEO
Prince Narula's video did not go down well with Sidharth Bhardwaj who lashed out at Prince. He shared another video in which he called Prince "Baseer Ali's widow". He defended the makers and host Salman Khan, stating that Baseer was the "most irritating" contestant of the season. In the video, Sidharth also accused Rannvijay Singha of being biased towards Prince

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
article-image

Actor, VJ, Splitsvilla 2 winner and Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj criticised Prince Narula for calling Baseer Ali's recent eviction from Bigg Boss 19 'unfair'. For those unversed, Prince, who is also a winner of shows like Bigg Boss 9 and Splitsvilla 8, had shared a video to declare that the ongoing season will be a "flop" after Baseer's eviction. He also said that the makers 'conspired' to remove Baseer from the show.

His video did not go down well with Sidharth who lashed out at Prince. He shared another video in which he called Prince "Baseer's widow". He defended the makers and host Salman Khan, stating that Baseer was the "most irritating" contestant of the season.

In the video, Sidharth also accused Rannvijay Singha of being biased towards Prince.

Reacting to Prince's video, Sidharth said, "Maa kasam mujhe laga Baseer ki vidhwa hai tu. Baseer is no more in the show. Break bangles in his name. If Baseer is not in the show, then what should we do? Let's stage a protest by Anna Hazare or let's get him rallied from Telangana to Maharashtra. We will put a big statue of Baseer."

He added, "Baseer was one of the most irritating guys to watch on screen. And I am telling you why he was thrown out. He wore a small jacket I am telling you I was going to file a police complaint...how did he wear that jacket?"

Prince had also said that contestants of Roadies don't get evicted easily from any reality shows. Reacting to it, Sidharth said in the video, "Bahot jaldi bahar hote hai bhai. Mera tere se personal kuch nahi hai lekin bahot gussa dila diya hai tune bhai. You are behaving like a 12 year old. Be a man, grow up You don't have to cry like a 12 year old. Develop your skill set. Do the next show."

Take a look at his full video here:

Along with the video, Sidharth wrote in the caption, "Somebody has to do the dirty work and get these kids outta their bubble … It is pathetic to see Baseer and Prince accusing Bigg Boss of rigging the show just cause Baseer got evicted … Bro i guess your opinions about yourselves are like farts...y’all think yours doesn't stink but it was a hella stinky one playboy and you got kicked outta the room for it .. Accept it and move the eff on .. cheers see ya around."

Neither Prince nor Baseer has reacted to Sidharth's video yet.

It is to be mentioned that Sidharth is cricketer Deepak Chahar's brother-in-law. Deepak's sister Malti Chahar recently entered Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant.

