 Baseer Ali Slams Pranit More's 'Isko Iski Behen Bhi Chalegi' Comment, Asks 'Why Didn't Bigg Boss Take Any Action?' - EXCLUSIVE
Last month, a heated war of words broke out between Baseer Ali and Pranit More after Amaal Mallik mockingly referred to Pranit as "Zazu." What started as a light moment quickly escalated into a fiery confrontation, with both contestants hurling insults and making personal jibes at each other

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image

Recently evicted Bigg Boss 19 contestant, actor and Splitsvilla fame Baseer Ali, has come out strongly against his co-contestant Pranit More for making a deeply offensive comment about him on the show. During one of the episodes, Pranit was heard saying, "Isko toh iski behen bhi chalegi," while referring to Baseer. This remark had sparked outrage online but Baseer said, after coming out of the house that he had no idea about Pranit's derogatory comment.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Baseer revealed that he learned about the comment only after his eviction. "Pranit said to me, ‘Isko toh iski behen bhi chalegi.’ Nothing of that sort I’ve ever seen on Bigg Boss in any season. Kabhi bhi kisi contestant ne kisi ko unki behen ke saath tag nahi kiya. I saw this clip myself on social media. I’ve saved it and I’ll probably be putting it up on Instagram," he said.

article-image

The reality TV star also questioned why neither the show’s makers nor host Salman Khan addressed the issue. "Why did Bigg Boss not take any action on it? I didn’t know this when I was inside the house. I wouldn’t have spared him if I had known. Awez Darbar was also there at that time, sitting and laughing. Abhishek Bajaj too. These three faces I clearly remember. They were laughing about it," Baseer shared.

He further added, "I don’t want Salman Khan or Bigg Boss to take a stand for me, but they should have at least informed me. I don’t know why they never showed that to me."

