'9 To 6 Or 9 To 5, Let Us Have That': Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Shift Demand, Thamma Actress Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Overworks

Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand has started a discussion in the Indian film industry. Recently, during an interview, Thamma actress Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she overworks. She also said that even people in the film industry should have shifts like people working in an office.

Rashmika is currently busy with the promotions of her Telugu film The Girlfriend. During an interview with Gulte, the actress was asked about her views on work-life balance, and she said, “I think us glorifying the fact that we overwork is not good. I overwork, and I'm telling you, it's highly not suggestible. Don't do it. It's not sustainable. Don't do it. Do what is comfortable for you, do what is right for you. Get those 8 hours (of sleep), get those 9-10 hours also because trust me that's going to save you in the later ages. As in, I have seen a lot of these conversations recently where people are like ‘okay, you know, work timing’ and all of that."

"I've done it both. And I'm telling you, this is not worth it. As in, of course, it's a responsibility that you have. I tend to overwork myself because I take on so much more than a normal human being can and should. But I'm also not someone who will tell my teams that I can't do something for them. If I know that they are struggling and they're like ‘no we have this location only till now and we have to shoot so much in this time’ and all of that, I understand and I'll give in," she added.

Rashmika Mandanna Feels People In The Film Industry Should Have Shifts Like People Working In Office

Rashmika further stated that not just the actors, but directors, lightmen everyone should have shifts. She said, "If I could choose for myself, I would say ‘please don't make us actors do that, because there's a lot that's going on’. Not even actors. Directors, lightmen, music, everyone, just have, like you know how office time is 9 to 6 or 9 to 5 or 9 to 4, let us have that."

"Because there's still a family life that I want to focus on, there's still my sleep that I want to get in, I still want to work out so, you know, later on I'm not regretting that I wish I was, you know, healthy and fit and working out when I was younger. I'm still thinking about my future. But right now I don't have a say because I'm taking on too much on myself," the actress added.

The Girlfriend Release Date

The Girlfriend is slated to release on November 7, 2025. While it is originally a Telugu film, the movie will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.