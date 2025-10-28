Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Fails To Cross ₹ 100 Crore Mark, Harshvardhan Rane's Film Beats Sanam Teri Kasam

Thamma / Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat were released on October 21, 2025. While the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer received mixed reviews, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was panned by critics. Both films did good business during the holiday season, but on their first Monday, they showed a major drop.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, Thamma on its first Monday collected Rs. 4.30 crore, taking the seven-day total to Rs. 95.60 crore. The movie has failed to reach the Rs. 100 crore mark during its first week.

Thamma Budget

Thamma is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 140-145 crore. The film surely needs a boost in the coming days, especially during its second weekend to become a successful venture.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 7

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on its first Monday collected Rs. 3.50 crore, taking the total to Rs. 45 crore. With limited screens, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer has sustained well at the box office.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Budget

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already surpassed its budget. According to reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore, and with a collection of Rs. 45 crore in seven days, the Milap Zaveri directorial is on its way to becoming a hit.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Beats Sanam Teri Kasam

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surpassed the lifetime collection of Rane's Sanam Teri Kasam. After its re-release, STK had minted Rs. 42.28 crore.

Both Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat have one thing in their favour. No big films are releasing this week, so both movies have a good window to collect at the box office.