The Kerala Story 2 Controversy: 'Musalmano Ko Taklif...', Ayesha Takia's Father-In-Law & Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi Slams Vipul Shah's Film

The Kerala Story 2 Controversy |

After the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond was released a couple of days ago, it became the talk of the town. Many people on social media called the film a 'propaganda', but many also called it a 'reality'. Now, actress Ayesha Takia's father-in-law and Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi has opened up about the film. He stated that whatever is shown in the movie is false.

While talking to IANS, Azmi said, "Yeh toh sab nafrat ki baat hai, sab jhoothi baat hai. Sab jhooth hai ke Musalman, Hindu ko pakadta hai aur fasata hai. Bilkul jhooth hai. Agar koi sabarjasti shaadi karta hai toh usko zaroor saza di jaaye. Par sabarjasti koi fasata nahi hai. Yeh sab jo hai, woh sirf aur sirf Musalmano ko taklif dene ki baat hai (This is all hatred, it's all lies. It's all lies that Muslims capture and trap Hindus. Absolutely lies. If someone marries forcefully, they should definitely be punished. But no one traps anyone; this is all about harassing Muslims)."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Film 'The Kerala Story 2', Samajwadi Party State President Abu Asim Azmi says, " It’s all false. The claims that Muslims are harming or deceiving Hindus are completely untrue. If someone is forced into a marriage, they should be protected, but no one is… pic.twitter.com/4E5LyBYW2O — IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2026

He added, "Agar koi Hindu ladki se Muslim ne shaadi kiya toh usko aap maar dalenge jaanse, usko barbaad kar denge. Desh samvidhaan se chalna chahiye. Yeh jo mann maani chal rahi hai desh mein, main samajh raha hu paani sar se ucha ho raha hai (If a Muslim marries a Hindu girl, you will kill him, destroy him. The country should run according to the Constitution. Whatever I believe is going on in the country, I feel that the water is rising above the head)."

Kerala CM Slams The Kerala Story 2

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement, also slammed The Kerala Story 2. In the statement, he said, “They are spreading false propaganda by portraying even marriages conducted with mutual consent as examples of communalism and forced religious conversion."

The Kerala Story 2 Release Date

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is slated to release on February 27, 2026. The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia in the lead roles.