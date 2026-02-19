 The Kerala Story 2 Controversy: 'Musalmano Ko Taklif...', Ayesha Takia's Father-In-Law & Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi Slams Vipul Shah's Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Kerala Story 2 Controversy: 'Musalmano Ko Taklif...', Ayesha Takia's Father-In-Law & Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi Slams Vipul Shah's Film

The Kerala Story 2 Controversy: 'Musalmano Ko Taklif...', Ayesha Takia's Father-In-Law & Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi Slams Vipul Shah's Film

Actress Ayesha Takia's father-in-law and Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi has slammed the makers of The Kerala Story 2. He stated that whatever they have shown in the film is false.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
The Kerala Story 2 Controversy |

After the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond was released a couple of days ago, it became the talk of the town. Many people on social media called the film a 'propaganda', but many also called it a 'reality'. Now, actress Ayesha Takia's father-in-law and Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi has opened up about the film. He stated that whatever is shown in the movie is false.

While talking to IANS, Azmi said, "Yeh toh sab nafrat ki baat hai, sab jhoothi baat hai. Sab jhooth hai ke Musalman, Hindu ko pakadta hai aur fasata hai. Bilkul jhooth hai. Agar koi sabarjasti shaadi karta hai toh usko zaroor saza di jaaye. Par sabarjasti koi fasata nahi hai. Yeh sab jo hai, woh sirf aur sirf Musalmano ko taklif dene ki baat hai (This is all hatred, it's all lies. It's all lies that Muslims capture and trap Hindus. Absolutely lies. If someone marries forcefully, they should definitely be punished. But no one traps anyone; this is all about harassing Muslims)."

He added, "Agar koi Hindu ladki se Muslim ne shaadi kiya toh usko aap maar dalenge jaanse, usko barbaad kar denge. Desh samvidhaan se chalna chahiye. Yeh jo mann maani chal rahi hai desh mein, main samajh raha hu paani sar se ucha ho raha hai (If a Muslim marries a Hindu girl, you will kill him, destroy him. The country should run according to the Constitution. Whatever I believe is going on in the country, I feel that the water is rising above the head)."

Read Also
The Kerala Story 2: 'They Are Spreading False Propaganda', Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
article-image

Kerala CM Slams The Kerala Story 2

FPJ Shorts
From Soil To Solutions: How Gram Panchayats Are Driving India's Climate Action
From Soil To Solutions: How Gram Panchayats Are Driving India's Climate Action
Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Will Commence From Tomorrow; Check More Details Here
Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Will Commence From Tomorrow; Check More Details Here
'No Stampede At Shivneri Fort During Shivaji Maharaj Birth Anniversary,' Pune Police Clarify
'No Stampede At Shivneri Fort During Shivaji Maharaj Birth Anniversary,' Pune Police Clarify
'Is This Plastic Microwave-Safe?' Vande Bharat Passenger Flags Food Safety Concern Over Heating Sealed 'Phulka' Packets
'Is This Plastic Microwave-Safe?' Vande Bharat Passenger Flags Food Safety Concern Over Heating Sealed 'Phulka' Packets

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement, also slammed The Kerala Story 2. In the statement, he said, “They are spreading false propaganda by portraying even marriages conducted with mutual consent as examples of communalism and forced religious conversion."

Read Also
'This Is Reality', 'Propaganda Film': The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
article-image

The Kerala Story 2 Release Date

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is slated to release on February 27, 2026. The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia in the lead roles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Kerala Story 2 Controversy: 'Musalmano Ko Taklif...', Ayesha Takia's Father-In-Law & Samajwadi...
The Kerala Story 2 Controversy: 'Musalmano Ko Taklif...', Ayesha Takia's Father-In-Law & Samajwadi...
Ramadan 2026: Hina Khan Ditches Nail Extensions For First Sehri, Sana Khan Launches Daily Dua...
Ramadan 2026: Hina Khan Ditches Nail Extensions For First Sehri, Sana Khan Launches Daily Dua...
Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Title Controversy: JD(U) Spokesperson Says, 'Iss Tarah Ke Badhkaav...
Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Title Controversy: JD(U) Spokesperson Says, 'Iss Tarah Ke Badhkaav...
The 50 Finale: Top 4 Finalists Confirmed? Report Hints Prince Narula May Be Eliminated
The 50 Finale: Top 4 Finalists Confirmed? Report Hints Prince Narula May Be Eliminated
'Tharki Show...': Netizens Slam Jiya Shankar & Elvish Yadav's Engaged Season 2 Over Lap Dance &...
'Tharki Show...': Netizens Slam Jiya Shankar & Elvish Yadav's Engaged Season 2 Over Lap Dance &...