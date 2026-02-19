 Ramadan 2026: Hina Khan Ditches Nail Extensions For First Sehri, Sana Khan Launches Daily Dua Challenge, Faruqui & Others Extend Greetings
The first fast of Ramadan 2026 was observed on February 19, with celebrities like Hina Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Sana Khan, and Shama Shaikh wishing fans on social media. Hina shared her first sehri and removed her nail extensions early morning, while Sana encouraged fans to take on a daily duaa challenge.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Ramadan 2026 |

The first fast of Ramadan 2026 is being observed today, Thursday. Television actress Hina Khan was seen glowing in a red outfit on Chand Mubarak. She wished her fans a Happy Ramazan and shared her first sehri of the year on social media. Besides Hina, several other celebrities, including Munawar Faruqui and Sana Khan, also extended their Ramadan greetings to fans.

Hina Khan

Hina shared a post, wishing her fans a Happy Ramadan. Her post read, "May Allah fill your days with peace, your nights with forgiveness, and your heart with his rememberance. May very fast bring you closer to him, every dua be accepted, and every tear wipe away sins."

Hina Khan

Hina Khan |

The actress also shared a close-up picture of her hands, revealing that she had removed her nail extensions. Posting the photo at 2:42 am, she wrote, "Sehri in 2 hours, And the hard work finally paid off." She added that despite a long workday, she managed to remove the acrylics at home herself. Hina then uploaded the photo of her first sehri at 5.30 am that was Vari Daar Thool.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan |

Hina Khan

Hina Khan |

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui uploaded his selfie on his Instagram with the caption, "Aap abko Ramadan Mubarak."

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui |

Sana Khan

Sana Khan also wished her fans Ramadan Mubarak and encouraged them to come together as a community. She invited her followers to take on a meaningful challenge: "one small duaa every day to memorize, practice and live by." She then asked all her fans to say "I'm in" if they accept the challenge.

Sana Khan

Sana Khan |

Shama Shaikh

Shama Shaikh uploaded a picture on Instagram, wearing a beautiful blue-colored salwar suit. She wrote, "Ramadan Mubarak to Everyone." She also wished that "Allah accept all duas" of her fans and fill their hearts with "sabr and gratitude."

article-image

The moon of Ramadan was sighted on February 18, and the first fast was observed on February 19. The fasting will continue for the entire month, Maah-e-Ramzan, culminating in the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

