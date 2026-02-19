 TRP Report Week 6: Neither Anupamaa Nor Naagin 7 Secures The No. 1 Position, Guess Who Leads
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTRP Report Week 6: Neither Anupamaa Nor Naagin 7 Secures The No. 1 Position, Guess Who Leads

TRP Report Week 6: Neither Anupamaa Nor Naagin 7 Secures The No. 1 Position, Guess Who Leads

In Week 6 TRP rankings, neither Anupamaa nor Naagin 7 secured the top spot, with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 taking the lead. Anupamaa slipped to second, Naagin 7 remained third. Laughter Chefs 3 continues to see further fall in the TRP.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
TRP Report Week 6 |

BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council India) has released the Week 6 TRP report of Hindi TV shows. So, who is leading this week, is it Naagin 7 or Anupamaa? Surprisingly, it seems that neither of the two shows has secured the No. 1 position this week. So, the big question arises: who is actually leading in Week 6 when it comes to TRP ratings?

In Week 6, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has managed to outperform both Anupamaa and Naagin 7. Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, which had maintained the No. 1 position in the previous week, has now slipped to the second spot after a strong run. Meanwhile, Naagin 7 continues to hold the third position in Week 6, maintaining its presence in the top three but failing to regain the top spot.

The fourth spot is secured by Vasudha. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan, which had been performing steadily, has seen a gradual rise in TRP ratings. This week, the show has climbed up to the fifth position, thereby completing the Top 5 chart list for Week 6.

This is followed by Tum Se Tum Tak, which has taken the sixth spot, and Udne Ki Aasha, which occupies the seventh position this week. Laughter Chefs, which had been in the seventh position in the previous week, witnessed a significant decline in TRP ratings and consequently fell to the eighth spot.

FPJ Shorts
TRP Report Week 6: Neither Anupamaa Nor Naagin 7 Secures The No. 1 Position, Guess Who Leads
TRP Report Week 6: Neither Anupamaa Nor Naagin 7 Secures The No. 1 Position, Guess Who Leads
'Right Action Comes From Right Understanding': PM Modi Invokes Lord Buddha's Teachings To Guide Global AI Roadmap - Video
'Right Action Comes From Right Understanding': PM Modi Invokes Lord Buddha's Teachings To Guide Global AI Roadmap - Video
'Ghooskhor Pandat' Title Dropped; No Insult To Religion Or Community': Neeraj Pandey Withdraws Controversial Film Title Following SC Scrutiny
'Ghooskhor Pandat' Title Dropped; No Insult To Religion Or Community': Neeraj Pandey Withdraws Controversial Film Title Following SC Scrutiny
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: With Tributes & Cultural Events; How Mumbai Celebrated Birth Anniversary Of Maratha Emperor - VIDEOS
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: With Tributes & Cultural Events; How Mumbai Celebrated Birth Anniversary Of Maratha Emperor - VIDEOS

Finally, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Mr. and Mrs. Parshuram continued to maintain their positions at ninth and tenth, respectively, thereby rounding off the Top 10 TRP list for Week 6 and giving viewers a complete picture of the Hindi television TRP rankings for this week.

TRP Report Week 5: Top 10 Shows

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Anupamaa

3. Naagin 7

4. Vasudha

5. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

6. Tum Se Tum Tak

7. Udne Ki Aasha

8. Laughter Chefs 3

9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

10. Mr. And Mrs. Parshuram

Read Also
Top 10 Most Popular Actor Of Week 7 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Leads While Couple Tejasswi...
article-image

Talking about the most popular Hindi TV actor of week 7, Naagin 7 actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary continues to lead the popularity chart list. The second and third position are then secured by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit. Namik Paul continued to be on the No. 4 position while the Top 5 list was wrapped by Anupmaa's Rupali Ganguly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TRP Report Week 6: Neither Anupamaa Nor Naagin 7 Secures The No. 1 Position, Guess Who Leads
TRP Report Week 6: Neither Anupamaa Nor Naagin 7 Secures The No. 1 Position, Guess Who Leads
'Ghooskhor Pandat' Title Dropped; No Insult To Religion Or Community': Neeraj Pandey Withdraws...
'Ghooskhor Pandat' Title Dropped; No Insult To Religion Or Community': Neeraj Pandey Withdraws...
The Kerala Story 2 Controversy: 'Musalmano Ko Taklif...', Ayesha Takia's Father-In-Law & Samajwadi...
The Kerala Story 2 Controversy: 'Musalmano Ko Taklif...', Ayesha Takia's Father-In-Law & Samajwadi...
Ramadan 2026: Hina Khan Ditches Nail Extensions For First Sehri, Sana Khan Launches Daily Dua...
Ramadan 2026: Hina Khan Ditches Nail Extensions For First Sehri, Sana Khan Launches Daily Dua...
Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Title Controversy: JD(U) Spokesperson Says, 'Iss Tarah Ke Badhkaav...
Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Title Controversy: JD(U) Spokesperson Says, 'Iss Tarah Ke Badhkaav...