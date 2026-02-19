TRP Report Week 6: Neither Anupamaa Nor Naagin 7 Secures The No. 1 Position, Guess Who Leads

TRP Report Week 6 |

BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council India) has released the Week 6 TRP report of Hindi TV shows. So, who is leading this week, is it Naagin 7 or Anupamaa? Surprisingly, it seems that neither of the two shows has secured the No. 1 position this week. So, the big question arises: who is actually leading in Week 6 when it comes to TRP ratings?

In Week 6, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has managed to outperform both Anupamaa and Naagin 7. Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, which had maintained the No. 1 position in the previous week, has now slipped to the second spot after a strong run. Meanwhile, Naagin 7 continues to hold the third position in Week 6, maintaining its presence in the top three but failing to regain the top spot.

The fourth spot is secured by Vasudha. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan, which had been performing steadily, has seen a gradual rise in TRP ratings. This week, the show has climbed up to the fifth position, thereby completing the Top 5 chart list for Week 6.

This is followed by Tum Se Tum Tak, which has taken the sixth spot, and Udne Ki Aasha, which occupies the seventh position this week. Laughter Chefs, which had been in the seventh position in the previous week, witnessed a significant decline in TRP ratings and consequently fell to the eighth spot.

Finally, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Mr. and Mrs. Parshuram continued to maintain their positions at ninth and tenth, respectively, thereby rounding off the Top 10 TRP list for Week 6 and giving viewers a complete picture of the Hindi television TRP rankings for this week.

TRP Report Week 5: Top 10 Shows

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Anupamaa

3. Naagin 7

4. Vasudha

5. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

6. Tum Se Tum Tak

7. Udne Ki Aasha

8. Laughter Chefs 3

9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

10. Mr. And Mrs. Parshuram

Talking about the most popular Hindi TV actor of week 7, Naagin 7 actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary continues to lead the popularity chart list. The second and third position are then secured by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit. Namik Paul continued to be on the No. 4 position while the Top 5 list was wrapped by Anupmaa's Rupali Ganguly.