 Top 10 Most Popular Actor Of Week 7 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Leads While Couple Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Fail To Make The Cut
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTop 10 Most Popular Actor Of Week 7 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Leads While Couple Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Fail To Make The Cut

Top 10 Most Popular Actor Of Week 7 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Leads While Couple Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Fail To Make The Cut

Week 7's popularity chart sees Naagin 7 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary holding firmly to the top spot, with only minor reshuffles in the rankings. However, the biggest surprise comes as popular duo Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fail to make it to the Top 10 this week

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Top 10 Most Popular Actor Of Week 7 |

The weekly popularity report of Hindi TV actors is out, and the Week 7 rankings look quite similar to last week’s chart. However, there has been one notable change in the Top 10 list. Popular television couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra failed to secure a spot among the Top 10 most popular Hindi TV actors this week.

The No. 1 position continues to be held by Naagin 7 lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The second position has been secured by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla. Moreover, there has been a noticeable shuffle in the third and fourth positions. Rohit Purohit has exchanged places with Namik Paul, securing the 3rd spot, while the latter now stands at 4th place.

The Top 5 list is then rounded off by Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly. In Week 7, Smriti Irani has witnessed a further decline in popularity, slipping to the No. 7 position. Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan has moved up and currently occupies the 6th spot.

There has also been a significant shift in the last three positions. Tum Se Tum Tak actor Sharad Kelkar has seen a further rise in popularity, climbing to the 8th position from 10th place last week. Additionally, Mannat actress Ayesha Singh has secured the No. 9 spot, while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 star Amar Upadhyay ranks at No. 10 this week.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 Voting Trend: Roshan Bhajankar In The Lead, Here's Who Are Facing Risk Of Elimination Among 9 Nominated Contestants
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 Voting Trend: Roshan Bhajankar In The Lead, Here's Who Are Facing Risk Of Elimination Among 9 Nominated Contestants
Jammu & Kashmir Make History By Entering Ranji Trophy Final For First Time In 67 Years
Jammu & Kashmir Make History By Entering Ranji Trophy Final For First Time In 67 Years
Pavane OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han And Moon Sang-min's South Korean Film Online
Pavane OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han And Moon Sang-min's South Korean Film Online
Pune: Satyaki Savarkar Seeks Voice Samples Of Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case Over Remarks On Veer Savarkar
Pune: Satyaki Savarkar Seeks Voice Samples Of Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case Over Remarks On Veer Savarkar

Top 10 Most Popular Actor Of Week 7 (2026)

1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

2. Samridhii Shukla

3. Rohit Purohit

4. Namik Paul

5. Rupali Ganguly

6. Parth Samthaan

7. Smriti Irani

8. Sharad Kelkar

9. Ayesha Singh

10. Amar Upadhyay

Read Also
TRP Report Week 5: Top 10 Shows: Anupamaa Reclaims Top Spot, Naagin 7 Maintains Consistency, While...
article-image

Although Priyanka Chahar Choudhary continues to lead the popularity report, her show Naagin 7 has witnessed a noticeable dip in TRP ratings. In the initial weeks of 2026, the show held the No. 1 position. However, as the weeks progressed, it experienced a gradual decline, slipping to No. 2 and eventually dropping to the 3rd spot in Week 5. Meanwhile, Anupamaa reclaimed the top position on the TRP chart, followed by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which secured the No. 2 spot in Week 5.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 Voting Trend: Roshan Bhajankar In The Lead, Here's Who Are Facing Risk Of...
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 Voting Trend: Roshan Bhajankar In The Lead, Here's Who Are Facing Risk Of...
Pavane OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han And Moon Sang-min's South...
Pavane OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han And Moon Sang-min's South...
Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Prays For Salim Khan's Recovery After Hospitalisation Due To Blood...
Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Prays For Salim Khan's Recovery After Hospitalisation Due To Blood...
'You Welcomed Me With Open Arms': Sidharth Malhotra's Father Passes Away, Kiara Advani Pens An...
'You Welcomed Me With Open Arms': Sidharth Malhotra's Father Passes Away, Kiara Advani Pens An...
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kartik...
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kartik...