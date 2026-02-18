Top 10 Most Popular Actor Of Week 7 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Leads While Couple Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Fail To Make The Cut

Top 10 Most Popular Actor Of Week 7 |

The weekly popularity report of Hindi TV actors is out, and the Week 7 rankings look quite similar to last week’s chart. However, there has been one notable change in the Top 10 list. Popular television couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra failed to secure a spot among the Top 10 most popular Hindi TV actors this week.

The No. 1 position continues to be held by Naagin 7 lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The second position has been secured by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla. Moreover, there has been a noticeable shuffle in the third and fourth positions. Rohit Purohit has exchanged places with Namik Paul, securing the 3rd spot, while the latter now stands at 4th place.

The Top 5 list is then rounded off by Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly. In Week 7, Smriti Irani has witnessed a further decline in popularity, slipping to the No. 7 position. Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan has moved up and currently occupies the 6th spot.

There has also been a significant shift in the last three positions. Tum Se Tum Tak actor Sharad Kelkar has seen a further rise in popularity, climbing to the 8th position from 10th place last week. Additionally, Mannat actress Ayesha Singh has secured the No. 9 spot, while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 star Amar Upadhyay ranks at No. 10 this week.

Top 10 Most Popular Actor Of Week 7 (2026)

1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

2. Samridhii Shukla

3. Rohit Purohit

4. Namik Paul

5. Rupali Ganguly

6. Parth Samthaan

7. Smriti Irani

8. Sharad Kelkar

9. Ayesha Singh

10. Amar Upadhyay

Although Priyanka Chahar Choudhary continues to lead the popularity report, her show Naagin 7 has witnessed a noticeable dip in TRP ratings. In the initial weeks of 2026, the show held the No. 1 position. However, as the weeks progressed, it experienced a gradual decline, slipping to No. 2 and eventually dropping to the 3rd spot in Week 5. Meanwhile, Anupamaa reclaimed the top position on the TRP chart, followed by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which secured the No. 2 spot in Week 5.