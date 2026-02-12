 TRP Report Week 5: Top 10 Shows: Anupamaa Reclaims Top Spot, Naagin 7 Maintains Consistency, While Mr. & Mrs. Parshuram Makes Debut In Top 10
The Week 5 TRP report saw Anupamaa bounce back to No. 1, while Naagin 7, after weeks at the top, slipped to third place. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 secured the second spot, marking a reshuffle in the top three shows of the week.

Thursday, February 12, 2026
Week 5 TRP report is out, and Naagin 7 has seen a noticeable drop in popularity. After holding the No. 1 spot for several weeks, the show has slipped to the third position. While its viewership has remained consistent compared to last week, Anupamaa has bounced back, reclaiming the top spot on the TRP charts for Week 5.

Last week, Anupamaa held the second position, but this week it has risen to claim the No. 1 spot. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 dropped slightly, settling at second place, while Naagin 7, starring Priyanka Chahar and Namik Paul, secured the third spot.

Vasudha gained popularity, moving up to fourth place, followed by Tum Se Tum Tak rounding out the Top 5 for Week 5. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan saw a modest rise, climbing to the sixth position.

The seventh spot went to Laughter Chefs 3, followed by Udne Ki Aasha at eighth, both experiencing a decline in viewership. After a leap in its storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintained its position at ninth with a notable rise in popularity. The Top 10 was completed by Mr. And Mrs. Parshuram, making its debut in the chart.

TRP Report Week 5: Top 10 Shows

1. Anupamaa

2. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

3. Naagin 7

4. Vasudha

5. Tum Se Tum Tak

6. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

7. Laughter Chefs 3

8. Udne Ki Aasha

9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

10. Mr. And Mrs. Parshuram

Taking about the most popular actory of Hindi TV report in Week 6, Naagin 7’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary continues to lead as the most popular star. Samridhii Shukla holds the second spot, followed by Namik Paul at third. Rohit Purohit and Rupali Ganguly complete the top five, with fans closely following the ongoing face-off between Rupali Ganguly and Smriti Irani. The report highlights the actors dominating viewer conversations this week.

