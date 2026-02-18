Salim Khan Health Update: Doctor Shares Salman Khan's Father Underwent DSA Procedure, Still On Ventilator- VIDEO

Doctor Shares Health Update On Salim Khan |

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, sparking concern among fans. Soon after reports claimed that the 90-year-old had been placed on ventilator support, his doctor issued a health update, clarifying that the ventilator was only a precaution. The doctor confirmed that a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure was successfully performed earlier today, February 18, by a neurosurgeon, and added that he will be taken off the ventilator tomorrow if his condition continues to improve.

