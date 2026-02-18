 Salim Khan Health Update: Doctor Shares Salman Khan's Father Underwent DSA Procedure, Still On Ventilator- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalim Khan Health Update: Doctor Shares Salman Khan's Father Underwent DSA Procedure, Still On Ventilator- VIDEO

Salim Khan Health Update: Doctor Shares Salman Khan's Father Underwent DSA Procedure, Still On Ventilator- VIDEO

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Doctor Shares Health Update On Salim Khan |

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, sparking concern among fans. Soon after reports claimed that the 90-year-old had been placed on ventilator support, his doctor issued a health update, clarifying that the ventilator was only a precaution. The doctor confirmed that a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure was successfully performed earlier today, February 18, by a neurosurgeon, and added that he will be taken off the ventilator tomorrow if his condition continues to improve.

Check it out:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Was Inappropriate...': Neena Gupta Recalls Subhash Ghai Asked Her To Wear Padded Bra For Choli Ke...
'Was Inappropriate...': Neena Gupta Recalls Subhash Ghai Asked Her To Wear Padded Bra For Choli Ke...
'Toxic Is A Savage Action-Thriller Saga That Plunges...': Storyline Of Yash Starrer Leaked
'Toxic Is A Savage Action-Thriller Saga That Plunges...': Storyline Of Yash Starrer Leaked
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Playdate At The Bluff LA Premiere: Bollywood Actress Wows In...
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Playdate At The Bluff LA Premiere: Bollywood Actress Wows In...
Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap...
Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap...
'Excitement Just Got Bigger': Akshay Kumar Fans React To Report Of Bhooth Bangla First Song Being...
'Excitement Just Got Bigger': Akshay Kumar Fans React To Report Of Bhooth Bangla First Song Being...