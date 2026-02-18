'Public Said Something Was Happening Between Him & Karisma Kapoor': Govinda's Nephew Opens Up About Sunita Ahuja's Cheating Allegations Against His Uncle

Govinda / Sunita Ahuja / Karisma Kapoor |

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, in interviews have claimed that she has heard that the actor is having an affair with a struggling actress named Komal who is using him as a sugar daddy. Now, Govinda's nephew and actor Vinay Anand, recently in an interview, opened up about Sunita's cheating allegations against his uncle.

While talking to Hindi Rush, Vinay said, "I asked him (Govinda) once do you have an affair with someone? He told me, ‘No, there is nothing like that.’ When Govinda refused, I accepted it, but when I see mami’s (Sunita) interviews, I feel a bit weird, because we have seen her always respecting Govinda."

Vinay Anand Says Govinda Has Been Linked To His Co-Stars Earlier

Vinay further stated that it is not the first time when Govinda has been linked to an actress. He gave examples of Neelam Kothari, Rani Mukeji, and Karisma Kapoor, and said, "In the beginning, when he was working a lot with Neelam Kothari, he was linked to her. People also suspected an affair between him and Rani Mukerji when he was working a lot with her, and when he was working with Karisma Kapoor, the public said that something was happening between them."

Will Sunita Ahuja Forgive Govinda?

Meanwhile, in one of her recent vlogs, while interacting with a few journalists, when Sunita was asked if would forgive Govinda, the star wife said that if the actor reforms and lives according to their wishes, then she will forgive him.

Govinda's Apology To Newcomers

A few days ago, Govinda has also spoken about the Sunita's allegations against him. He had denied the allegations, and stated that he has worked with many superstar actresses, including Miss Universe (Sushmita Sen), but he never misbehaved with anyone. The actor also apologised to newcomers and said that he wants to work with everyone.