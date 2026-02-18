 'Agar Woh Sudhar Jaaye...': Sunita Ahuja Reveals If She Will Forgive Her Husband Govinda
Sunita Ahuja, in one of her recent vlogs, called a few journalists and spoke to them. During the interaction, when she was asked about forgiving her husband, Govinda, she said, "Agar woh sudhar jaaye aur humare hisaab se rahe, toh main maaf kardungi usse."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 09:46 AM IST
Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been making it to the headlines for a lot of wrong reasons. While Sunita has accused Govinda of having an affair, claiming that he is with a struggling actress who is using the actor as Sugar Daddy. Now, in one of her recent vlogs, Sunita invited a few journalists and interacted with them. During the interaction, she revealed if she would forgive Govinda.

Sunita said,  “You never know. He’s my childhood love. Agar woh sudhar jaaye aur humare hisaab se rahe, toh main maaf kardungi usse. Mujhe yeh sab jo news mein aa raha hai, mujhe yeh sab nahi sunna hai (If he changes and lives according to our understanding, then I will forgive him. I don’t want to hear all that is coming out in the news)."

She further stated, “This is not the age to go through all of this. I am going through menopause. At this time, every woman needs the support of her husband and children because our minds fluctuate. We need someone to love us and not give us stress.”

A few days ago, during an interview with ANI, Govinda had opened up about the cheating allegations. He had said,  "Kab nahi laga aarop mujhpar? Jo aarop laga raha mere bachpan ka pyar hai. In the matter of love. It never worked properly. Ab jo pyar ho raha hai kisi ke sochne ke mutabik ye budhape ka hai (When was I not accused? The one accusing me is my childhood love. In the matter of love, it never worked properly. The love that's happening now, according to some, is about old age)."

The actor had further said that he has worked with superstar actresses, including Miss Universe (Sushmita Sen), and enever misbehaved with anyone. He even apologised to the newcomers for his wife's statements.

Govinda also stated that he wants to work with everyone, and the newcomers should not feel scared to work with him or his production house.

